Longchamp Elevates Global Training with YOOBIC's AI Learning, Empowering Expert Teams to Deliver Flawless Execution

Luxury fashion brand uses YOOBIC's AI to deliver specialized training at scale, ensuring consistent brand harmonization, and flawless execution worldwide.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the AI-powered store operations platform for frontline retail teams, today revealed how global fashion brand Longchamp is using their AI solutions to train staff, saving up to 10 hours a week, all while maintaining the agility, specialization, and expertise required to provide a high-end shopping experience.

By embedding AI-powered tools for learning, Longchamp is boosting employee engagement, ensuring brand consistency. This commitment underpins a culture of learning that fuels continuous improvement across the global retail network.

Through targeted training and knowledge-sharing, each initiative becomes an opportunity for team members to contribute, refine practices, elevate standards, and strengthen the expertise of teams worldwide.

Longchamp's challenge was common for a global leader: how to enable its expert central training team to empower a vast, distributed workforce with consistent, high-impact knowledge and tools. Using YOOBIC, the brand transformed its operational model.

After working together to customize the product for Longchamp's unique culture, the team now uses NeoCreator, YOOBIC's generative AI tool, to turn unstructured content into engaging, ready-to-launch training modules in minutes.

"YOOBIC's AI tools are a game-changer for my team. With NeoCreator, we're saving up to 10 hours a week on content creation," said Julien Lannette, Global Education Director at Longchamp. "That is invaluable time we now dedicate to high-impact, people-focused work like coaching and mentorship. It allows us to personalize the digital journey and provide that essential human support, even during remote onboarding."

Beyond content creation, YOOBIC's platform delivers AI-generated SmartQuizzes to reinforce learning and boost knowledge retention. This commitment to deep-seated product expertise is how Longchamp is addressing the luxury sector's critical talent and skills gap. While many brands are still in the planning stages of AI, Longchamp is actively using it as a powerful retention lever, positioning them at the forefront of the industry. According to a joint study by Comité Colbert and MAD, 87% of brands are yet to integrate AI into recruitment or workforce planning.

From AI-Powered Learning to Flawless Execution

The platform's power lies in unifying communication, learning, and task management into a single workflow. It is this integrated "comms-to-learn-to-execute" process that enables Longchamp to roll out global campaigns in just six days and achieve its ambition for international harmonization.

When a new campaign launches, the process is seamless: the central team builds excitement via communications, which links directly to AI-powered learning for confident execution. A task is then automatically assigned for teams to implement the display and upload photos, all of which is monitored in real-time by central teams for immediate feedback and global alignment. All this happens in one place, with no juggling between multiple systems, allowing team members to make more time for customers. This engagement continues post-launch, with the brand's Visual Merchandising Community on YOOBIC boasting a 100% active user rate as teams share best practices and foster a culture of creative collaboration.

"For a fashion brand like Longchamp, execution is everything. This success comes from a close partnership," continued Lannette. "We worked with YOOBIC to co-construct a solution that gives our teams the clarity and confidence to execute flawlessly. It was vital that the platform fit our values of dynamism and creative curiosity. As a result, our teams are more connected, collaborative, and aligned, which directly translates to a better customer experience on the shop floor."

The YOOBIC Vision: Human-Centric AI for the Frontline

YOOBIC's AI roadmap is built on empowering employees, not replacing them. With a dedicated AI R&D team, the company's vision is to augment the frontline workforce, automating low-value tasks and freeing up people to focus on customer service, sales, and career development.

"Longchamp's success is a blueprint for the future of retail," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-founder of YOOBIC. "AI's true power isn't just automation; it's augmentation. We're giving managers back their time... and empowering frontline teams with the knowledge to perform at their best. This is how you win in retail today: by blending intelligent technology with an empowered, human workforce."

YOOBIC is committed to a future where AI and people work together to make retail roles more meaningful, impactful, and human than ever before.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading AI-powered retail operations platform helping global brands achieve operational excellence and measurable business impact. The mobile-first platform empowers store teams to execute tasks, communicate, and learn — all powered by artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics.

Over 350 global retail brands use YOOBIC to improve execution, reduce operational inefficiencies, and boost sales performance. Backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe, YOOBIC has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. The company empowers the world's retail teams to perform at their best — every day, in every store.

Learn more at www.yoobic.com

About Longchamp

Founded in Paris in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain, Longchamp is an optimistic and independent Parisian fashion house.

For more than three quarters of a century, this family-run maison has woven together four generations of artisanal savoir-faire and creative curiosity.

Today, Longchamp is celebrated worldwide for its leather goods, luggage, accessories and ready-to-wear collections — each piece distinguished by exceptional craftsmanship, vibrant energy and an unmistakable touch of Parisian elegance.

To learn more, visit www.longchamp.com.

SOURCE YOOBIC