YOOBIC Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Website, Showcasing Its Global Leadership in AI-Powered Retail Operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the global leader in AI-powered retail operations, today launched a bold new brand identity and website, marking a major milestone for the company, and reaffirming YOOBIC's position as the trusted AI partner to the world's top retailers.

The refreshed identity caps a banner year for YOOBIC — one defined by rapid growth, innovation, and expansion. The company completed two strategic acquisitions, including the recently announced acquisition of retail AI leader Humanitics. It also introduced major product advancements and continued expanding its global client base with many of the world's leading retail brands.

The new brand reflects what YOOBIC has become: the trusted partner to the world's most recognized retailers delivering measurable business impact and transforming how frontline store teams work across global operations.

For more than a decade, YOOBIC has helped over 350 global retail brands optimize store execution, training, and performance. The company's unified platform connects task execution, communication, learning, and performance analytics — powered by AI, automation, and data-driven insights. The result is faster execution, increased sales, and more engaged teams,for stronger business outcomes across every retail location.

"Everything we build is designed to deliver measurable, repeatable ROI for retailers," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO and Co-founder of YOOBIC. "Our bold new brand reflects that — the confidence of a proven category leader and the humanity of a partner that truly understands retail. YOOBIC has grown from proving our product to proving our impact. This brand captures who we are today, bold in presence, believable in purpose."

A bold new look and digital experience

YOOBIC's new brand introduces a modern color palette, refined visual identity, and a completely redesigned website experience, aligning how the company communicates, operates, and innovates. The refreshed brand reflects YOOBIC's maturity and leadership as the category's benchmark for AI-powered retail operations, showcasing the company's evolution from product innovation to measurable business impact.

"The time is perfect for this new brand," said Noreen Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at YOOBIC. "Retailers everywhere are modernizing their tech stack to build strong, resilient operations. They're turning to AI to drive efficiency and performance in stores to ensure that their businesses are stronger than ever before. And there's no better partner to lead that transformation than YOOBIC. We combine deep retail expertise with world-class engineering — a balance that few in our space can match. The result is an enterprise-grade platform retailers can't outgrown, and a partner who understands the realities of running stores at scale. Our new identity signals that leadership and momentum: bold, modern, and confident — and it reflects the measure impact we deliver for retailers every day.

Accelerating AI leadership with Humanitics and YOOBIC Store Manager Copilot

The brand refresh follows a pivotal period of innovation for YOOBIC, including its acquisition of Humanitics, a pioneer in retail AI analytics and the launch of YOOBICStore Manager Copilot, a breakthrough AI assistant that helps retail leaders turn data into action.

Together, these advancements strengthen YOOBIC's vision: making AI the foundation of every retail operation and empowering store teams to work smarter, faster, and more strategically. By combining YOOBIC's frontline platform with Humanitics' analytics expertise, the company is redefining how retail performance is measured and optimized.

"AI is transforming retail, and YOOBIC is leading that transformation," said Haiat. "Our new brand signals that leadership — confident, expressive, and built to scale. I'm incredibly proud of the team for bringing this new look and feel to life and setting the stage for YOOBIC's next chapter of growth."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is the leading AI-powered retail operations platform helping global brands achieve operational excellence and measurable business impact. The mobile-first solution enables store teams to execute tasks, communicate, and learn — unifying operations through AI, automation, and analytics.

More than 350 global retail brands rely on YOOBIC to improve execution, reduce inefficiencies, and boost sales performance. Backed by Insight Partners, Felix Capital, and Highland Europe, YOOBIC has offices in New York, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. The company empowers the world's retail teams to perform at their best — every day, in every store.

www.yoobic.com

