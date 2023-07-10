Bold New Bradford White Label Highlights Commitment to Professional Installation

Bradford White Water Heaters introduces streamlined product label designed to elevate brand

awareness and reinforce message of support for pro contractors and distributors

AMBLER, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters , an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, introduces a new primary branding label for the company's range of storage tanks and tank-style water heaters.

"The new label clearly and consistently communicates the Bradford White Water Heaters brand with customers and elevates brand awareness with end users," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White Water Heaters. "Our previous labels had been developed at different times and for a variety of applications, and as a result did not offer a consistent presentation of our brand. Now, we're confident that our label effectively highlights the Bradford White brand and reinforces the message of our commitment to professional installation."

The new label will be featured across Bradford White Water Heater products as well as all Bradford White technical documents and marketing collateral, including the Bradford White Water Heaters website.

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com .

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

