Bradford White launches new eF Series® Turbo commercial water heater

The Turbo builds on the legacy of the eF Series® with combination of new and returning features, including

thermal efficiencies of up to 97%

AMBLER, Pa., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces the launch of the eF Series® Turbo. The latest entry in the popular eF Series, the Turbo is a high efficiency commercial gas water heater designed to optimize energy savings as well as performance.

Available in 119- and 125-gallon configurations, the eF Series Turbo includes input options of either 399,999 or 499,999 BTU/hr. Engineered for maximum heat transfer, the unit employs Turbo flues to deliver thermal efficiencies of 97% at 399 kBTU/ hr and 96% at 499 kBTU/hr.

"The eF Series has long helped commercial facilities managers achieve the twin goals of reliable hot water and manageable operating costs," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White. "The Turbo builds on that legacy, uniting returning features with new innovations, making it ideally suited for a range of commercial applications where efficiency and reliability are paramount."

One noteworthy feature is the down-fired premix power burner, which is paired with an advanced smart control system. This combination ensures burner modulation with turndown ratios of up to 6:1, helping to reduce fuel consumption even as the unit delivers consistent temperatures.

Additional features of the eF Series Turbo include:

Protective powered anodes, designed for optimal tank protection

BMS integration for Modbus & BACnet ® via gateway kit

via gateway kit Bradford White's exclusive Vitraglas ® tank lining with Microban ® antimicrobial technology

tank lining with Microban antimicrobial technology Multiple venting materials and diameters, plus common venting for up to three (3) units

"We know from talking with facility teams across the country that rising energy costs and shifting environmental standards are big concerns," said Prader. "Those factors, combined with user satisfaction, were driving forces behind the new Turbo."

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

