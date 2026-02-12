Bradford White Water Heaters supports workforce development at Barry County Career Fest

The trusted manufacturer will sponsor a presentation from Explore The Trades, emphasizing career opportunities in plumbing and HVAC

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has announced its participation in the fourth annual Barry County Career Fest, an all-day career exploration event designed to connect local students with future job opportunities across the region.

Connecting Students and Careers

The Barry County Career Fest will take place Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barry County Fair Grounds in Hastings, Michigan. Hosted by the Barry County Chamber & Economic Alliance, the event brings together high school-aged students from public and private schools, as well as homeschoolers, with area employers and post-secondary educational institutions to explore potential career pathways available within the area.

Throughout the day, students will be exposed to a wide range of career fields, including business management, marketing, finance, accounting, technology, engineering, manufacturing, industrial technology, construction, health and human services, medical professions, natural resources, agriculture, horticulture, culinary arts, hospitality, law enforcement, criminal justice, insurance and mechanics.

The event will be open to the public for any adults looking for a potential career change from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Spotlighting the Skilled Trades

As part of its involvement, Bradford White is sponsoring a featured presentation by Kate Cinnamo, executive director of Explore The Trades. This is a national organization dedicated to raising awareness and interest in skilled trade careers, including plumbing, electrical and HVAC professions.

"We value every opportunity to introduce students to the meaningful, in-demand careers that keep our communities running," said Neal Heyman, senior director of marketing at Bradford White. "Through our sponsorship of this event and our partnership with Explore The Trades, we're helping students see vocations in the skilled trades not just as viable, but as valuable."

With a manufacturing facility in nearby Middleville, Bradford White is itself a major Barry County employer. Their participation in the event also aligns with the company's Industry Forward® program, an initiative focused on increasing public understanding of the essential role the plumbing and HVAC industry plays in public health, safety and economic growth. Through Industry Forward®, Bradford White actively supports education, workforce development and advocacy efforts that strengthen the future of the trades.

For more information about the Barry County Career Fest, visit https://business.mibarry.com/events/details/2026-barry-county-career-fest-5317

For more information about Bradford White Water Heaters, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, PA, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville and Niles, MI; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; Rochester, NH; and Princeton and Madison, WI. FloLogic's assembly operation is in Morrisville, NC and Bradford White Corporation's Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com.

