Boldyn Networks makes important progress towards ESG targets

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boldyn Networks released its 2024 Sustainability Report: Unlocking the power of an interconnected future: driving sustainable change together. The report details the important progress the company has made towards its key environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. Since it officially became Boldyn Networks in June of last year, the company has continued to integrate its extensive expertise as a leading neutral host provider to create sustainable connectivity solutions.

"At Boldyn, we're all about sustainably and responsibly creating innovative network solutions that reimagine how people live, work and play. Delivering a better planet for generations to come. Our ESG vision and targets reflect our business purpose and our progress towards five of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. And we work together with our customers who share our commitment to sustainability," said Igor Leprince, Group CEO of Boldyn Networks.

Boldyn's ESG strategy is about pursuing responsible economic growth through ethical operations; reimagining a world where everyone can thrive and succeed; connecting communities and places into the future with resilient infrastructure and services; and reimagining a sustainable future through responsible climate action. For Boldyn, connecting the world means making the future better - for everyone.

With the support of its majority investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, minority investors, and a highly committed Board, the report shows the progress of Boldyn Networks in making digital connectivity the status quo in the form of 40 ESG targets driving its actions this year.

"We've made substantial progress since we launched our first annual Sustainability report as Boldyn Networks. Our unwavering commitment to digital inclusion and environmental sustainability drives us to continue to deliver impactful connectivity solutions for communities across the globe," said Brendan O'Reilly, Group COO of Boldyn Networks and ESG sponsor.

To view Boldyn Networks' 2024 Sustainability report, visit https://www.boldyn.com/sustainability

SOURCE Boldyn Networks