Boldyn Networks named a Leader in Private 5G Services, Q4 2025 evaluation by Independent Research Firm

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) today proudly announced that it has been named as a Leader by Forrester in The Forrester Wave™: Private 5G Services, Q4 2025 report. The report evaluated the most significant private 5G service providers across 21 criteria including vision and innovation grouped into three high level categories of Current Offering, Strategy, and Customer Feedback.

Boldyn believes this recognition is a reflection of its expertise and leadership in private networks and growing momentum in Europe.

A world's leading neutral host provider and pioneer in private networks with over 130 deployed, Boldyn has established itself as a trusted partner for mission-critical connectivity. Its customers span major industrial, infrastructure and public organisations such as Deutsche Bahn, BASF, OPCSA, Oulu University Hospital and the City of Chesapeake. Boldyn connects over 6 billion rides a day in major transit systems around the world including Transport for London (TfL), MTA New York, SFMTA San Francisco, Hong Kong MTR, and Rome's metro. It operates more than 300 large public venues globally, such as Crypto.com Arena, or the AO Arena Manchester. Furthermore, Boldyn is behind massive smart city projects like its 20-year partnership with Sunderland, building the 5G backbone of the UK's smartest city, and its 25-year concession for the Roma 5G project that will include city-wide 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Andrew McGrath, CEO for Europe, Asia and Group CCO at Boldyn Networks, said: "We're incredibly proud to be recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave for Private 5G Services. We consider this to be a result of our flexible approach to private networks implementations, and our work hand-in-hand with our customers. Together with them we're able to bring innovation and use a bold approach for use cases that ultimately benefit them in terms of full network control, security, safety and overall efficiency."

"From transport to manufacturing, heavy industry and healthcare, our private 5G solutions are powering real-world transformation. For us, this recognition by Forrester reinforces the strength of our strategy and the trust our customers place in us."

Read the full press release and report here.

