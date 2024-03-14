Boldyn Networks Promotes Marc Rohleder to US - Chief Technology Officer

Wireless veteran to lead next-generation design and implementation strategy of private networks and shared infrastructure solutions

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a global leader in shared network infrastructure solutions, announced that longtime technology executive Marc Rohleder has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the United States. Having served as Vice President of Technology Strategy, Rohleder will continue to strengthen Boldyn's industry leadership to connect venues, transportation hubs and smart cities.

"Marc has an incredible talent for combining customer needs with knowing where next-generation technology is headed," said Christos Karmis, U.S. CEO of Boldyn Networks. "Thanks to his work, our technology platform has put us in a position for exponential growth – and as CTO, that will only accelerate. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to design solutions that ensure our customers remain at the cutting edge of connectivity."

Rohleder will lead all technology strategy for Boldyn U.S. including, mobile private networks, connected transit both onboard and in stations, the company's Link fiber and mobile hotspots in smart cities, Open RAN to ensure carrier interoperability, as well as oversee its strategic technology partnerships.

"At Boldyn, I have the privilege to lead clients and their customers to new experiences rooted in connectivity," said Rohleder. "My team, combined with so many other talented colleagues and partners, will continue to push the boundaries to change the way people feel when they attend a game or ride a train."

Marc has worked extensively in the wireless industry, leading key technology initiatives such as private network trials, critical customer technology roadmaps and programs, fixed wireless network design, among countless others. His background includes time at T-Mobile and AT&T before joining Boldyn Networks. His understanding of the biggest opportunities for private networks will continue to help Boldyn deliver results for customers by utilizing its converged network approach.

Rohleder will be part of the Boldyn's U.S. executive team, reporting to U.S. CEO Christos Karmis.

