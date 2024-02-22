Boldyn Networks Provides Base-Wide Connectivity for U.S. Army's Fort Jackson

The new 5G network improves mission readiness, while enhancing quality of life for thousands, at America's largest and most active military training base

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a leading neutral host telecommunications infrastructure provider in the United States and globally, announced the completion of its connectivity deployment at Fort Jackson Army base in Columbia, South Carolina. This best-in-class wireless network delivers base-wide connectivity to the country's biggest and most active U.S. Army Basic Combat Training (BCT) installation.

"As we look to enhance our operations at Fort Jackson and bolster our communications, secure and reliable coverage is paramount. From housing to drill areas and beyond, the 5G network will bolster our communications capabilities to improve mission readiness and quality of life for military members and their families," said Brigadier General Jason E. Kelley, Commanding General of U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson. "By partnering with Boldyn, Fort Jackson is now equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it one of the most technologically advanced bases in the country."

With over 14 miles of fiber on-site and dozens of small cell nodes, the network is now on-air. Spanning across the 53,000-acre military base, the infrastructure provides wireless connectivity to nearly 100,000 military members and their families living and working on the base. More than half of all U.S. Army soldiers train at Fort Jackson every year.

"Boldyn's network deployment at Fort Jackson brings industry-leading, fast, reliable connectivity across the base and all its facilities," said Christos Karmis, Boldyn's U.S. CEO. "We all owe a great deal to the men and women of the military and their families and are committed to bringing the benefits of ubiquitous 5G connectivity to our armed forces throughout the country. Our work with the military establishes the foundation for smart bases of the future, today."

Historically, military bases in the United States have faced connectivity challenges, due to varying security measures and/or restrictions. This is where Boldyn, through a collaborative process to streamline approvals, combined with their established Department of Defense (DoD) relationships, can offer the fastest installations in the industry.

Boldyn is a trusted partner to the U.S. Armed Forces that provides network infrastructure at more than 75 military bases nationwide and across all branches, with rights to build on an additional 40+ more.

