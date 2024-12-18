Boldyn Networks Releases Inaugural 2025 IT Survey: "Forces Shaping Change and Innovation in Higher Education"

New Report Highlights Critical Trends in IT Amid Challenges and Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks has released its first annual IT survey, titled "Forces Shaping Change and Innovation in Higher Education." This groundbreaking report captures insights from over 230 IT professionals at U.S. colleges and universities, shedding light on the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping higher education IT.

Key findings from the report include:

Nearly 1 in 3 IT professionals report their institutions face "high" or "extremely high" financial pressures, leading to challenges such as inadequate staffing (44%) and delayed technology investments (49%). Outsourcing Is Growing: Over half (51%) of institutions currently outsource IT functions to address staffing challenges and improve efficiency, with another 24% planning to follow suit.

Only 43% of IT leaders report their university leadership consults them for long-term planning, underscoring a critical need for alignment. AI Adoption and Challenges: While AI is seen as a significant opportunity for improving efficiency and innovation, 56% of IT teams report an increased workload due to AI implementation.

While AI is seen as a significant opportunity for improving efficiency and innovation, 56% of IT teams report an increased workload due to AI implementation. Job Satisfaction Remains High: Despite challenges, 83% of higher ed IT professionals are satisfied in their roles, with only 25% planning to leave their institutions.

Scott Drossos, CEO, Higher Education, Boldyn Networks, US, commented:

"This survey provides a vital snapshot of the challenges and priorities shaping higher education IT today. The data reveals key pressures on IT leaders, from financial constraints and cybersecurity challenges to the emerging opportunities and complexities of AI. Importantly, it highlights the need for innovation in how institutions approach budgets, retain talent, and implement new technology. IT leaders are at the forefront of driving solutions, but they can't do it alone; alignment with university leadership and strategic creativity will be critical. Boldyn Networks partners with these leaders to navigate this pivotal moment, enabling them to meet these challenges head-on and transform higher education IT for the future."

The report also emphasizes the critical role of IT in student success and institutional viability, with a resounding 69% of respondents agreeing that IT is essential to achieving these goals.

Madhavi Marasinghe, Chief Information Officer (CIO), University of North Dakota said:

"The biggest challenge is to keep the cost controlled but at the same time not stagnate on innovation. There is only so much we can do with limited resources so we have to be creative on how to ensure we are futureproofing our universities to meet the demands of our students."

A leading university IT executive from the survey said:

"To stay competitive, colleges and universities must radically reimagine how they leverage IT. Institutions that invest in modern infrastructure and align IT with long-term strategic goals will emerge as leaders in this transformative era."

The full "Forces Shaping Change and Innovation in Higher Education" report is available for download here .

