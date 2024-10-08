Boldyn Networks selected as wireless and Wi-Fi connectivity partner at gateway to "Music City" Nashville International Airport

Visitors traveling to Nashville International Airport will experience the best of seamless connectivity on their journey.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, has selected Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a leading neutral host telecommunications infrastructure provider in the United States and globally, to manage its next generation wireless connectivity and Wi-Fi in and around the growing airport.

Boldyn will operate and maintain BNA's distributed antenna system (DAS) network that will support all major wireless carriers and, along with Wi-Fi, will bring seamless connectivity to the airport's over 23 million annual passengers.

As the gateway to Music City, BNA continues to break passenger records, recently serving more than 23.7 million travelers during its 2024 Fiscal Year. The airport's next growth phase will prepare for a future with 35 million annual visitors. Boldyn is also currently deploying state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to Nashville Yards, one of the most complex development projects in the heart of the city.

"Nashville is the thriving commercial, financial, and cultural heart of Tennessee, and BNA holds the power to define the connected guest experience, leaving an indelible mark on every passenger, tenant, staff member and visitor," said Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn's US business. "Boldyn's expertise in providing operations, maintenance, and professional services will ensure that BNA's DAS and Wi-Fi solutions will ensure superior connectivity starts the minute people set foot in or touch down in Music City."

The expansive, airport-wide network in Nashville will provide ubiquitous connectivity throughout the airport's terminals, concession stands, gate areas, garages, and ridesharing spaces. Boldyn's professional services, including multi-layered redundancy and advanced network monitoring from its Network Operations Center (NOC,) provide unmatched security, reliability, and optimization levels for speed and performance.

Supported by a world-class NOC, Boldyn has industry-leading experience and team expertise working in some of the world's largest, most complex, and congested transit systems and airports, transforming the traveler experience for tens of millions each day.

About Nashville International Airport®

As infrastructure is critical to the region's growth and prosperity, BNA® is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. According to a recent State of Tennessee study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact. BNA supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, X: @Fly_Nashville, and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about New Horizon, our growth and expansion plan for the airport, at https://flynashville.com/bna-new-horizon





About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks to smart campuses–through Apogee Telecom, a Boldyn Networks company–Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, advancing 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G, preparing for 6G–and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today. www.boldyn.com

For more information contact:

Scott Christiansen

Vice President, Marketing Communications

Boldyn Networks

E [email protected]

SOURCE Boldyn Networks