Boliden: Confirmation of insurance claim for Rönnskär

News provided by

Boliden

May 03, 2024, 10:19 ET

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the fire that destroyed Rönnskär's tank house in June 2023, Boliden has now received confirmation that the primary insurance company fully assumes its part of the insurance claim. Boliden will therefore report an income of SEK 2.4 billion affecting the result for the second quarter of 2024. Thereafter, the insurance proceeds are expected to be paid out over time. However, the payment plan has not yet been determined.

At the time of the fire, Rönnskär's total insurance coverage amounted to SEK 3.4 billion, split between a primary insurance with a limit of SEK 2.4 billion, and an excess insurance applicable on top of the primary insurance, with an additional coverage of SEK 1 billion.

After this confirmation, the excess insurance claim process, as well as discussions with the primary insurance company around the payment plan, will continue.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/confirmation-of-insurance-claim-for-ronnskar,c3973151

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Boliden incorporates validated climate goals in sustainability linked credit facilities agreement

Boliden, as one of the first mining and metals companies in the world, has incorporated and linked climate goals validated by Science Based Targets...

Invitation presentation of Boliden's Q1 2024 report

Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the first quarter 2024 on Tuesday 23 April at 07:45 (CEST). A press and analyst conference will be held...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics