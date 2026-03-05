Boliden publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 is now available at www.boliden.com. It highlights how Boliden creates value and covers topics such as strategy, operations, sustainability and financial performance. The report's overhead theme is A solid foundation for today and beyond.

A printed version, available in April, can only be ordered from Order Annual Report on Boliden's website.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on March 5, 2026.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4316518/3967049.pdf Boliden Annual and Sustainability Report 2025 https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/4316518/9f8b6dad99ff0f14.pdf Press release

