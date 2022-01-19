Boliden: Nickel production in Harjavalta resumed

News provided by

Boliden

Jan 19, 2022, 09:56 ET

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production in Harjavalta has now been resumed. Production will be ramped-up to the annual feed capacity of 370 ktonnes. The production stoppage occurred due to a slag explosion on the 24th of December 2021. No person was injured.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
Mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/nickel-production-in-harjavalta-resumed,c3489049

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

Also from this source

Nickel production at Harjavalta stopped due to slag explosion...

LKAB and Boliden collaborate to recycle mining waste and create...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics