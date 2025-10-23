Repurchase of shares in Boliden AB on October 22

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden AB (LEI code: 21380059QU7IM1ONDJ56) has on October 22, 2025 repurchased a total of 130,000 treasury shares (ISIN: SE0020050417) as part of the repurchases resolved by the Board of Directors in order to ensure future delivery of shares to the participants in Boliden's long-term share savings programme 2025/2028. The repurchases are hereby completed as a total of 130,000 shares have been repurchased for a total amount of SEK 53,498,770.

The repurchases have been conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

Aggregated details

Date Aggregate daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

per day (SEK) Total daily transaction

value (SEK) 2025-10-22 130,000 411.529 53,498,770.00

All acquisitions have been made on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) on behalf of Boliden. After the above acquisitions, Boliden's holding of treasury shares as of October 22, 2025, amounts to 270,000 shares. The total number of shares in Boliden amounts to 284,085,454.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson

Director Group Communications

+46 70 453 65 88

[email protected]

