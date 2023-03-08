Boliden publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 is now available at www.boliden.com.

The report highlights the company's development and performance within areas such as productivity, investments, and sustainability. The theme of the report is Boliden's role as an enabler of the climate transition.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available from March 31 and distributed to the shareholders who have requested it.

Boliden has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

In addition, Boliden's audited Sustainability Index, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, has been published. It further includes information in relation to the UN Global Compact's ten principles as well as disclosure to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Since 2021, Boliden also reports in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on 8 March 2023.

