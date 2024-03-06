Boliden publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden's Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is now available at www.boliden.com.

The report highlights the company's development and performance within areas such as productivity, investments, and sustainability. The theme of the report is Metals made in Europe.

The printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be available from April and distributed to the shareholders who have previously subscribed to printed publications.

Boliden has also published the Annual Report in Swedish in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

In addition, Boliden's audited Sustainability Index, in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, has been published. It further includes information in relation to the UN Global Compact's ten principles as well as disclosures according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Since 2021, Boliden also reports in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM).

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Mail: [email protected]

This information is such that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on March 6, 2024.

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 80 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3940837/2649391.pdf Boliden Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3940837/94c0b1ac25be0201.pdf Press release https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/3940837/88d41b32214b63b4.pdf Boliden Sustainability Index 2023

SOURCE Boliden