Boliden Q3 2024: High production, stronger results

News provided by

Boliden

Oct 22, 2024, 02:09 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our mine production during the quarter has been good. Just like last quarter, our Finnish smelters are producing very well," - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO.

Financials           

  • Revenues: SEK 22,193 m (19,396)           
  • Operating profit: SEK 3,165 m (1,912)           
  • Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 2,999 m (1,940)           
  • Free cash flow: SEK -495 m (-1,200)           
  • Earnings per share: SEK 8.34 (4.96)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights           

  • Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 2,999 m (1,940)           
  • Free cash flow was SEK -495 m (-1,200)            
  • Improved prices and terms           
  • Improved production in both Mines and Smelters           
  • Record milled volume in Garpenberg           
  • The expansion projects in the Boliden Area and Odda as well as the dam project in Aitik are close to completion          
  • The construction of a new tankhouse in Rönnskär and paste and dewatering facilities in the Boliden Area are on track           
  • Preparations ongoing to restart mine production in Tara

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Tuesday, October 22 at 09:30 (CEST). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:
Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70 291 57 80
[email protected] 

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CEST on October 22, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-q3-2024--high-production--stronger-results,c4054222

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Invitation presentation of Boliden's Q3 2024 report

Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, October 22, at 07:45 (CEST). A press and analyst conference will be...

Boliden and Komatsu deepen cooperation around fossil-free mining

For several years, Boliden and Komatsu have collaborated on the electrification and automation of mining trucks in the open pit copper mine Aitik....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics