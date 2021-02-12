Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and Year-end report for 2020

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Q4 2020

Revenues totaled SEK 16,170 m (12,972)

The operating profit totaled SEK 3,077 m (1,744)

The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 3,043 m (1,721)

Free cash flow totaled SEK 2,750 m (822)

Earnings per share totaled SEK 8.60 (4.97)

Strong earnings and cash flow during the quarter

Stable production in Mines and Smelters.

The Board of Directors proposes a payment to the shareholders of SEK 14.25 per share through:

per share through: oan ordinary dividend of SEK 8.25 (7.00) per share.

(7.00) per share.

oan extra payment of SEK 6.00 (0.00) per share through automatic share redemption.

Please find enclosed the full report.

