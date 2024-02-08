Boliden: Q4 Interim Report and year-end report for 2023

Q4 2023

  • Revenues totaled SEK 20,754 m (23,577) 
  • The operating profit totaled SEK 2,096 m (3,229)
  • The operating profit, excluding the revaluation of process inventory, totaled SEK 2,017 m (3,190)
  • Free cash flow totaled SEK 1,663 m (3,520)
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK 6.06 (9.42)

Good cash flow despite intensive investment period

  • Weaker prices and terms
  • Lower volumes in Rönnskär as a result of the June fire
  • No production in Tara due to care and maintenance
  • Stable production in all mines except Aitik
  • Reduced inventories in both Mines and Smelters
  • Strong production in Harjavalta and Kokkola
  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 (15.00) per share.

The Interim Report will be presented via a webcast/conference call on Thursday, February 8 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.  

Contact persons for information:
Mikael Staffas, President and CEO                        Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Håkan Gabrielsson, CFO                                        Tel: +46 8 610 15 00
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations          Tel: +46 70 291 57 80
E-mail: [email protected]  

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07.45 CET on February 8, 2024.

Boliden's vision is to be the most climate-friendly and respected metal provider in the world. We are Europe's producer of sustainable metals and, guided by our values care, courage and responsibility, we operate within exploration, mines, smelters and recycling. We are around 6,000 employees and have annual revenues of approximately SEK 80 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment of NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

