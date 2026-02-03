Boliden Q4 Interim Report and year-end report for 2025: Strong metal prices

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "During the quarter our production in general has been relatively stable and there are several positive takeaways which we will bring with us into 2026. I believe that the tailwinds we now are experiencing are partly due to external factors but also due to years of dedicated efforts from many people in our organization." - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO

Financials

Revenues: SEK 28,131 m (25,785)

Operating profit: SEK 5,798 m (4,098)

Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 4,061 m (3,814)

Free cash flow: SEK 2,689 m (4,264)

Earnings per share: SEK 15.31 (10.95)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights

Operating profit excluding revaluation of process inventory totaled SEK 4,061 m (3,814)

Free cash flow was SEK 2,689 m (4,264)

Earnings per share for the full year was 33.39 SEK (36.65)

Stronger metal prices, primarily for precious metals

Operating profit of SEK 3,174 m (1,152) in Mines, a new quarterly record

Lower grades in Mines overall, both versus the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of 2024

Continued strong mine production in Aitik

Stable production in Smelters

Record high production of copper cathodes in Harjavalta

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 11.00 (-) per share

