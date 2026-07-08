Bols Expands Its House of Flavors with the Launch of Bols Coconut

New Coconut Liqueur Helps Bars and Restaurants Capitalize on Growing Consumer Demand for Tropical Cocktails

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bols, the world's first cocktail and liqueur house, proudly introduces Bols Coconut, the newest addition to its globally recognized portfolio of more than 30 premium cocktail flavors. Launching first in a 1L format exclusively for bars and restaurants across the United States, alongside the new Go Coco-Nuts campaign, Bols Coconut gives bartenders an effortless way to refresh classic cocktails with authentic coconut flavor.

Bols proudly introduces Bols Coconut Liqueur

For more than 450 years, Bols has helped shape cocktail culture through craftsmanship, creativity and cocktail expertise. Today, that heritage helps bars and restaurants capitalize on one of the industry's fastest-growing opportunities: flavor-led menu innovation. As consumers seek fresh twists on familiar cocktails, operators are expanding menus with tropical and fruit-forward variations that encourage exploration, premiumization and repeat visits.

Balanced with subtle sweetness and delicate notes of rum, Bols Coconut is designed for today's most popular cocktails while giving bartenders an easy way to expand menus, create signature serves and elevate familiar favorites through one versatile ingredient. As part of the broader Bols House of Flavors portfolio, it enables operators to create countless cocktail variations while keeping execution simple and profitable.

"Consumers aren't asking bartenders to reinvent the classics, they're asking them to reinvent the experience," said Ignacio Llaneza, Vice President of Marketing, Lucas Bols USA & Canada. "Coconut is one of today's most versatile cocktail ingredients because it transforms familiar drinks into something guests haven't tried before. Through our Go Coco-Nuts campaign, we're inviting bartenders and consumers to discover how one simple splash can give Margaritas, Spritzes, Espresso Martinis and other favorites a tropical twist that inspires repeat visits and keeps menus feeling fresh."

Built specifically for the on-premise channel, Bols Coconut helps operators create premium tropical variations of today's most popular cocktails, including Margaritas, Spritzes, Espresso Martinis, Mojitos and Piña Coladas, using one versatile ingredient. Initial distribution and activation efforts will prioritize high-opportunity accounts where tropical cocktails naturally thrive, including Mexican restaurants, rooftop bars, resorts, beach and waterfront venues, brunch destinations and cocktail bars.According to Ground Signal's 2026 Summer Drinking Season Report, consumer mentions of tropical cocktail flavors increase by 29% during the summer months, highlighting growing demand for tropical cocktails and flavor-forward serves.

"The best cocktail innovation doesn't replace classics, it refreshes them," said Ivar de Lange, Global Head of the Bols Cocktail Academy. "Coconut pairs naturally with tequila, rum, vodka, whiskey and coffee cocktails, making it one of today's most versatile ingredients. Just one addition can completely transform a familiar serve while preserving the balance and quality guests already know and love."

The launch is supported by the Go Coco-Nuts integrated marketing campaign, encouraging consumers to "Add a Coconut Twist to Your Favorite Cocktail." Running from July through December, the program includes point-of-sale materials, bartender advocacy, public relations, trade media, geo-targeted digital advertising, digital rebates and a national on-premise trial initiative designed to increase trial, menu visibility and repeat purchase. A 750ml retail launch is planned for 2027.

Guests at participating bars and restaurants (where legal) can receive $3 back on one Bols Coconut cocktail or $5 back on two by scanning a QR code. Geo-targeted digital advertising will direct consumers to participating accounts, while consumers in eligible states can also purchase Bols Coconut through the Lucas Bols online shop, where available. The launch is further supported by bartender education, cocktail inspiration and trade partnerships designed to help operators capitalize on growing demand for tropical cocktails while expanding menu variety with minimal operational complexity.

"Launching first through bars and restaurants allows us to build the brand where cocktail trends begin," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, Lucas Bols USA & Canada. "Bartenders remain the industry's greatest influencers, introducing consumers to new flavors and inspiring what's next. By creating excitement behind the bar first, we're helping our customers transform today's flavor trends into profitable menu innovation before bringing that momentum into retail."

As cocktail menus continue to evolve through flavor exploration, Bols Coconut reinforces the company's 450-year commitment to helping bartenders and operators create memorable guest experiences through flavor. From refreshing classics to inspiring entirely new serves, Bols continues to shape the future of cocktail culture, one pour at a time.

Cocktail recipes, photography and campaign assets are available through the Bols Coconut media kit here.

About Bols Liqueurs

Founded in 1575, Bols is the world's first cocktail and liqueur house and has spent more than 450 years shaping cocktail culture through flavor innovation. Today, the Bols Liqueurs portfolio includes more than 30 premium flavors used by bartenders around the world to create classic and contemporary cocktails, making Bols one of the most versatile and trusted names behind the bar.

About Lucas Bols

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits company with a mission to create great cocktail experiences around the world. Active in more than 110 countries, its portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional spirits and liqueurs, including Bols, Passoã, Galliano and Tequila Partida.

With more than 450 years of distilling and blending expertise, Lucas Bols combines heritage with innovation to inspire bartenders, operators and consumers through its products, the House of Bols experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy.

SOURCE Lucas Bols USA