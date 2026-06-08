Lucas Bols USA Completes Strategic Route to Market Overhaul, Tapping Distributors Johnson Brothers, Martignetti Companies, Reyes Beverage Group and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits for National Expansion

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Bols USA, the North American arm of one of the world's oldest distilled spirits companies, has selected Johnson Brothers, Martignetti Companies, Reyes Beverage Group and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits as their new distributor partners within various markets throughout the United States. Lucas Bols USA has transitions effective June 1st with Reyes Beverage Group, July 1st with Johnson Brothers and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and lastly with Martignetti Companies at the closing of transaction from Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). This strategic alignment with best-in-class partners follows Lucas Bols USA's amicable exit from its previous arrangement with RNDC across 24 U.S. states, and positions Lucas Bols as a platform for continued growth through partnerships, portfolio development, and strategic transactions that will create long-term value across the U.S. market.

Lucas Bols USA

The new distribution network covers key regions:

Johnson Brothers: 6 new markets: IA, MN, ND, NE, SD and WI.





6 new markets: IA, MN, ND, NE, SD and WI. Martignetti Companies: AL, ID, MI, MS, MT, NC, OH, OR, UT, WV, and WY (11 additional Control States transitioning from RNDC) plus the already existing relationship in Northern New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, and VT).





AL, ID, MI, MS, MT, NC, OH, OR, UT, WV, and WY (11 additional Control States transitioning from RNDC) plus the already existing relationship in Northern New England (CT, MA, ME, NH, and VT). Reyes Beverage Group: AZ, HI, LA, OK, and TX.





AZ, HI, LA, OK, and TX. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits: 4 new markets: AK, IN, KY and WA (adding to its existing relationship in AR).

Lucas Bols also extends its gratitude to RNDC and its teams for their years of partnership and dedication to the portfolio within 24 states throughout the country. Additionally, Lucas Bols is happy to continue their strong long-term partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group (BBG) in the 11 states of CA, CO, DE, FL, IL, MD, MO, NV, PA, SC, and VA, plus Washington DC.

"This strategic pivot is a major milestone in our U.S. route to market strategy, proactively aligning us with distributors who share our vision," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director of Lucas Bols USA. "These partners will deliver the scale and market sophistication needed to aggressively grow our key trending brands ensuring we capture market share in this dynamic environment."

With these moves, Johnson Brothers, Martignetti Companies, Reyes Beverage Group and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits will take on distribution of Lucas Bols USA's portfolio of premium spirits and liqueurs in one of the country's most dynamic and competitive markets. The portfolio includes celebrated brands such as Bols Liqueurs, Galliano, Tequila Partida, world's leading passion fruit liqueur, Passoã, world's number one limoncello, Pallini, and an award-winning growing range of non-alcoholic spirits, led by Fluère.

"Building a best-in-class route to market is paramount as we continue to build scale, and these partnerships with Johnson Brothers, Martignetti Companies, Reyes Beverage Group and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits deliver exactly that," said Frank Cocx, CEO of The Lucas Bols Company. "We are confident that the reach, expertise and passion of these distributors will be instrumental in cementing the Lucas Bols portfolio as leading brands across the United States. These proactive moves also enable us to further accelerate growth in the U.S. market—both organically and through partnerships and acquisitions."

Founded in Amsterdam in 1575, Lucas Bols has played a pioneering role in bartending culture and spirit innovation for centuries. In the U.S., the company continues to invest in its teams, partnerships, trade advocacy, flavor exploration, and brand building to connect with the modern consumer.

About Lucas Bols

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits company with a mission to create great cocktail experiences around the world. Active in over 110 countries, its portfolio includes five global cocktail brands - Bols Cocktails, Passoã, Galliano, and Tequila Partida, Fluère - and more than 20 international and regional spirits and liqueurs, including Nuvo.

With over 450 years of expertise in distilling and blending, Lucas Bols combines heritage with innovation to inspire bartenders, operators, and consumers worldwide through its products, the Bols Cocktail Experience, and the world-renowned Bols Cocktail Academy. For more information, visit www.lucasbols.com.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Bols USA