Bolster AI Expands External Threat Protection with Fraudulent Ads Monitoring

New capability detects and removes fraudulent ads impersonating trusted brands.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster AI, the AI-powered brand security platform, today announced the launch of Fraudulent Ads Monitoring & Takedowns, expanding its AI-powered external threat protection platform to help organizations identify and remove fraudulent advertisements that impersonate their brands and redirect customers to phishing sites, fake storefronts, and other malicious destinations.

As online fraud continues to evolve, attackers are increasingly using paid advertisements to intercept customers before they ever reach legitimate websites. By purchasing branded keywords and creating deceptive sponsored listings, threat actors can divert high-intent traffic into sophisticated fraud campaigns designed to steal credentials, payment information, or other sensitive data.

"Organizations have invested heavily in protecting their websites, domains, and digital properties, but attackers have shifted their focus to the customer journey itself," said Rod Schultz, CEO of Bolster AI. "Fraudulent ads have become an effective way to capture customer trust before the victims ever reach a legitimate destination. This new capability gives security teams visibility into that earlier stage of the attack lifecycle and helps them disrupt campaigns before customers are impacted."

Fraudulent Ads Monitoring & Takedowns enables organizations to detect brand impersonation across paid search and social advertising, investigate the infrastructure supporting fraudulent campaigns, submit takedown requests, and continuously monitor for reappearance. The capability integrates with Bolster AI's broader platform, allowing security teams to connect fraudulent advertisements to related phishing sites, fake storefronts, malicious domains, social impersonation, and other external threats. The launch reflects a growing shift in the threat landscape. Rather than relying on victims to encounter phishing pages organically, attackers are increasingly using legitimate advertising platforms to capture branded demand and guide customers through coordinated fraud campaigns instead of a brand's legitimate channels. For security teams, protecting customer-facing assets now requires visibility into how customers find a brand, not just where they ultimately land.

"Scams are no longer one-off attacks," added Schultz. "Cybercriminals are using AI to create thousands of believable personas and deploy them across multiple channels, including paid ads. By adding Fraudulent Ads Monitoring & Takedowns to our platform, we're helping security teams shift from reacting to individual phishing pages to disrupting entire fraud campaigns."

Fraudulent Ads Monitoring & Takedowns is available immediately as part of the Bolster AI platform.

About Bolster AI

Bolster AI protects organizations from customer-targeted attacks by discovering, investigating, and removing external threats across websites, domains, social media, marketplaces, paid advertisements, mobile applications, email abuse, and deepfakes. The platform combines AI-driven detection with expert threat hunting to help organizations reduce fraud, protect customers, and safeguard brand trust. Visit https://bolster.ai to learn more.

SOURCE Bolster AI