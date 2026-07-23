Bolt and MapUp Partner for Transparent Toll Pricing Across Global Markets

This partnership began with Bolt's implementation of automated tolls from MapUp's TollTally SDK in Malaysia in November 2024. MapUp's TollTally SDK now powers accurate toll calculations for upfront pricing and driver reimbursements across Malaysia, and Portugal.

"Transparent pricing is fundamental to Bolt's mission of providing reliable, affordable transportation," said Ilya Rybin, Product Manager at Bolt. "By incorporating MapUp's toll intelligence solutions across some of our markets, we're able to offer drivers and riders clarity on exactly how toll costs factor into the total ride price. In certain markets, providing this transparency helped us decrease the number of toll-related customer tickets by 30%, and fewer tickets for us means lower costs to process these complaints, and, of course, happier riders and drivers."

The partnership leverages MapUp's TollTally SDK to provide real-time toll information that enables:

Accurate upfront pricing that includes toll costs for riders

Precise reimbursement for toll expenses incurred by drivers

Reduced fare disputes and customer support requests

Enhanced overall ride experience through pricing transparency

"Bolt shares our vision of bringing toll cost transparency to mobility services worldwide," said Maneesh Mahlawat, CTO at MapUp. "Our TollTally SDK empowers drivers and riders to make informed decisions about their routes and associated costs. We're excited to partner with Bolt as they operate in multiple markets, ensuring that toll transparency remains a core part of their service offering."

This partnership represents both companies' commitment to enhancing the rideshare experience through technological innovation. As Bolt continues its growth trajectory, the partnership with MapUp will help maintain consistent toll pricing and reimbursement practices across its global operations.

About Bolt

Bolt is a European mobility champion on a mission to make urban travel more affordable, safe, and sustainable. Bolt, headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, offers a comprehensive range of services including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, food and grocery delivery, and car-sharing. With a presence in over 50 countries across Europe, Africa, Western Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, Bolt serves more than 200 million customers in over 600 cities worldwide. Bolt is committed to reducing the environmental impact of urban mobility and aims to become carbon net zero by 2040. Bolt remains focused on its core mission of creating better alternatives to private car ownership and improving urban living as it continues expanding, including a recent launch in North America under the app name 'Hopp'.

For more information, visit www.bolt.eu.

About MapUp

Fleets bleed money on tolls and fuel every day: 30+ day toll bills, surprise violations, and out-of-network fuel stops. MapUp plugs these leaks. Founded in Silicon Valley and operating in 100+ countries, MapUp with its GPS + AI platform helps fleets cut toll spend, fill-up cheapest in-route fuel, and drives compliance with navigation that actually updates on the go. The payoff? Real ROI: lower costs, faster billing, happier drivers. By turning fragmented data into real-time decisions, MapUp is building a unified intelligence platform for fleet economics, transforming a fragmented industry into one powered by data, automation, and insight.

For more information, visit www.mapup.ai.

SOURCE MapUp, Inc.