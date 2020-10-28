bolt announces new partnership with EZLynx expanding commercial lines opportunities to EZLynx AMS customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- bolt, the world's leading digital distribution platform provider for the property and casualty insurance industry, announced today a new partnership with EZLynx®, a pioneer in real-time competitive rating for personal lines and agency management systems (AMS) for independent insurance agents. The joint venture will provide EZLynx agents access to multiple commercial lines products and insurance carriers.

"We're giving independent agents access to a whole new line of products, including workers compensation, business owners policy, commercial auto and more," said Eric Gewirtzman, CEO of bolt. "We are excited to partner with EZLynx to open doors for all of their AMS customers to competitively enter the commercial lines space."

Currently, there are more than 20,000 independent agencies across the country using EZLynx AMS to compare real-time personal lines quotes. The partnership with bolt will help those agents compare, issue, and bind coverage for commercial lines across multiple carriers.

"We are excited to welcome our newest partner, bolt, and expand our suite of products to commercial lines on our EZLynx Connect Marketplace for agents," said David Taylor, SVP of Product at EZLynx. "By working together, we will enhance the insurance distribution value chain and give agents a digital way to efficiently and accurately rate commercial business."

The new digital capabilities brought by bolt build upon EZLynx's core real-time rating capabilities to provide independent agents with competitive access to commercial lines to expand their distribution opportunities.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurtech exchange for the P&C insurance industry, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's biggest exchange working with two-thirds of America's leading carriers, helping more people protect the things they value.

For more information, please visit www.boltinc.com.

About EZLynx

EZLynx is one of the leading software solutions for independent insurance agencies. In 2003, EZLynx pioneered real-time rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. EZLynx has continued to create innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution. Over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 4 million home, auto, and package transactions every month. Learn more at ezlynx.com

