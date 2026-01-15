Bolt Appoints Olta Andoni as SVP of Legal and People to Support Platform Expansion Across Checkout, Identity, and Payments

The role integrates legal, compliance, and people operations directly into the company's product and execution strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, the checkout, identity, and payments company behind the Bolt SuperApp for finance and crypto, today announced that Olta Andoni has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Legal and People. In this role, Andoni will oversee Bolt's legal, regulatory, compliance, and people operations as the company continues to expand its platform across digital commerce, identity verification, and payments, including crypto-enabled checkout.

Andoni joins Bolt at a period of sustained product delivery and platform growth. Her remit is to ensure that Bolt's expanding capabilities are developed and deployed within clear regulatory frameworks, while supporting teams as they move quickly from product design to market launch. She will work closely with Bolt's product, engineering, and leadership teams to integrate compliance, privacy, and governance directly into how the platform operates.

"Building durable commerce infrastructure requires clear decisions, consistent execution, and strong governance," said Ryan Breslow, Founder and CEO of Bolt. "As we scale checkout, identity, and payments, we need legal and people operations that are deeply integrated into how we build and ship products. Olta brings the experience and judgment required to help teams move quickly while maintaining the standards merchants and consumers expect."

In her role, Andoni will also oversee Bolt's people operations, aligning hiring, policy, and internal processes with the company's product roadmap and operating goals. This work supports a performance-driven culture focused on clarity, accountability, and sustainable execution as the organization scales.

"As payments, identity, and financial infrastructure continue to converge, platforms need legal and regulatory foundations that scale with the product," said Andoni. "At Bolt, my focus is on embedding compliance, privacy, and trust directly into how the platform operates, so teams can move forward with speed while merchants and consumers have confidence as the business grows."

Prior to joining Bolt, Andoni served as General Counsel at Enclave Markets, the first fully encrypted exchange incubated by the blockchain platform Avalanche, where she led the development of internal regulatory, compliance, and governance frameworks. Before that, she was Chief Legal Officer at Nifty's, an NFT-focused social media platform. She also served as an adjunct professor at Chicago-Kent College of Law for nearly 10 years and is active in regulatory and policy groups focused on the future of digital asset regulation in the United States.

With Andoni's appointment, Bolt continues to build a leadership team designed to support platform growth at scale. By integrating legal, regulatory, and people operations into the product lifecycle, the company aims to expand its capabilities while maintaining reliability, transparency, and trust for merchants, consumers and investors.

