Bolt Launches Bolt SSO Commerce™: Redefining the Login Layer for Commerce to End Guest Checkout

A recent Bolt survey found that 70% of US shoppers have up to six store accounts with different retailers. The study revealed that shoppers' top reasons for opening store accounts are speed and convenience at checkout; discounts, rewards and exclusive product offers; and being able to view their order history. While many ecommerce plug-ins and alternative payment methods allow shoppers to conveniently save their information to use during checkout across a network of retailers, none give shoppers the capability to create an account on the retailer's site concurrently. As a result, online shoppers have historically had to log in to two separate accounts at different points of their shopping journey, their store account to access their order history and their network or payment account to complete a purchase at checkout.

With Bolt SSO Commerce, a shopper can create both a Bolt account for one-click checkout and a store account for the retailer through a simple checkbox option. The solution combines the benefits shoppers enjoy with a store account, such as being able to track orders, view purchase history and earn loyalty points, with the secure, one-click checkout convenience that a Bolt account provides across its entire retail network, which includes major ecommerce platforms such as BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Magento, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

"We're ushering in a new era of identity-powered commerce that will enable brands to offer the customized experiences today's shoppers expect," said Maju Kuruvilla, CTO at Bolt. "Bolt SSO Commerce is the industry's first login layer for commerce that accelerates store account registrations for retailers, while seamlessly connecting store accounts with our fast-growing network of Bolt One Click shoppers. We're thrilled to be able to help more independent retailers gain the kinds of customer insights and engagement opportunities they can access only when shoppers create a store account. With this product launch, we are one step closer to eliminating guest checkout in ecommerce."

"Badgley Mischka's mission is to define timeless glamour that creates confidence and passion and we are always looking to share that mission with a wider customer audience," said Katie Ouaknine, Owner of Badgley Mischka Web. "We partnered with Bolt because it allows us to treat first-time shoppers who come to us from elsewhere in the company's retail network like returning shoppers, and we look forward to providing these shoppers with personalized, delightful experiences for years to come."

To learn more about Bolt SSO Commerce, visit bolt.com/sso-commerce.

About Bolt

Bolt is a technology company on a mission to democratize commerce. The world's first checkout experience platform, Bolt offers a lightning-fast, one-click checkout and connects millions of shoppers to retailers through a unified, cross-brand network. Hundreds of forward-thinking retailers like Forever 21, Badgley Mischka, Polywood, and others rely on Bolt to convert, retain, and delight shoppers. Bolt solves the complicated technological challenges involved in checkout, fraud detection, and digital wallets so that retailers can devote their energy to what matters most—growing their product, brand, and customer base. Founded in 2014, Bolt is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Toronto. For more information, visit bolt.com.

