bolt streamlines the insurance-quoting capabilities for high-value homes

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- bolt, the world's largest digital distribution platform provider for the property and casualty insurance industry, has digitized insurance quoting capabilities for high-value homes.

Owners of high-value homes — those with a value of more than $750,000 — often have individual insurance needs. bolt and its network of insurance carriers have a higher demand to streamline the insurance placement process for customers. A quoting process that takes up to two weeks to turn around can now be processed in one to three days through the bolt platform. A third-party prefill can handle the product needs of high-value homes and streamline the user experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for insurance carriers and agents to go digital. It's now critical for them to provide a digital customer experience with fast access to the products customers need and to provide a choice of products through a simple sales process.

"Carriers are segmenting their business and looking for more opportunities in segments, such as high-value homeowners," said David Brandeis, bolt's Senior Vice President of Customer Success. "Many of them realize they have a lot of customers with million-dollar homes without an easy way to provide protection for them. We saw a unique opportunity to help solve this for our carrier partners and their customers through our platform."

bolt increased productivity and efficiency and processes home quotes for customers faster than ever before to better support its carrier partners. The platform enables customers to manage the quoting process online without having to depend on manual processes. The automated sales process provides a fast and easy digital insurance experience for bolt's customers.

