Bolting Systems Completes Line of High Cycle Hydraulic Torque Wrenches

The TWHC 20 and 35 offers superior performance and more than double

the life cycle of previous wrenches

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the industrial, nutrition and health markets, is expanding its line of Bolting Systems' High Cycle Hydraulic Torque Wrench (TWHC) series , completing the full range of options for high-strength hydraulic tools for heavy-duty users.

The additions of TWHC20 and TWHC35 bring the total to seven wrench models in the series with torque outputs up to 53,000 ft. lbs (71,816 Nm). These two new 2-1/2" square drive models bridge the gap between the TWHC11 and TWHC50 in terms of torque output, handleability and cost.

"These wrenches are the perfect additions to offer a full spectrum of torque outputs while offering power, performance and longevity," said David Campbell, Global Product Director for Bolting Systems. "Bolting Systems has worked to provide customers a full range of options to fit every need and unique purpose."

High Cycle Hydraulic Torque Wrenches are critical when large industrial fasteners are needed. These high-strength hydraulic tools are for heavy-duty users, like those in the oil and gas, industrial, wind energy and mining sectors. Made from corrosion-resistant material, they can withstand the harshest of environments.

Bolting Systems' wrenches are known for their performance. The TWHC line offers more power per tool. The increased reliability and simple drive assembly mean less time spent on maintenance. Internal testing shows that the TWHC series may provide superior performance with even more durability, doubling to tripling the wrench's cycle life.

Just like the other wrenches in the series, the TWHC20 and TWHC35 include enhanced usability features, including:

Compact nose radius, allowing the tool to fit in tighter, hard-to-reach spaces

Low-weight, high-strength design

Fast operation, long stroke and optimum flow

Multi-direction high flow swivel manifold

Tool-free square drive reversal and reaction arm release

The Bolting Systems team designed High Cycle Hydraulic Torque Wrenches with safety in mind, including a fully enclosed drive mechanism, a swivel manifold internal relief valve to prevent over-pressurization and a fine-tooth pawl that prevents tool "lock-on."

"We've worked hard to provide tools with this high of a torque range and, in turn, a lower cost of ownership," adds Campbell. "Now, with the full range complete, and backed by our Powerthon Lifetime Warranty, we are excited to be able to offer a tool for every job, no matter the needs."

To see more about this and other tools in the High Cycle Hydraulic Torque Wrench series, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/bolting-systems/products/torque-wrenches/

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

