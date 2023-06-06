Bolting Systems New Hydraulic Pump Designed for Versatility and Usability

Features provide ease of use, performance and flexibility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the industrial, nutrition and health markets, is releasing the new PE60 Series hydraulic pump that offers increased control technology, auto-cycle functionality, longer runtime and "plug and play" accessories.

The Bolting Systems PE60 Series pumps meet a wide array of high-pressure bolting tool applications requiring durability, speed, and performance. These include power generation, machinery maintenance, construction and utility applications.

Here is the right view of the new PE60 hydraulic innovation.

The new hydraulic pump is designed for torquing applications where hydraulic wrenches must be driven manually or through continuous autocycle operation. In addition, a new hand control pendant design — enhanced for operator comfort — allows the user to control the pump for long periods and helps reduce fatigue.

"We've taken the most reliable pump on the market and made it even better," said SPX FLOW Global Product Manager David Lundquist. "Now you can get it customized to your exact needs, with more features and benefits than ever before."

Bolting Systems is recognized for having one of the best pump elements in the industry, the industry-leading Vanguard™ Pump Technology, proven over the last 25 years. Paired with a new high-performance Universal Motor with modern control technology, the pump delivers reliable flow with an optional cooler for longer runtimes.

Other features include:

'Plug and Play' capability for user customization and a hand pendant that seamlessly interfaces to give remote control during torquing.

LCD models provide a host of information, including digital pressure visibility, torque, run-time data and diagnostics.

Autocycle technology option that speeds up operation times, reducing operator fatigue and consistently achieving applied torque levels.

Modularity and ease of use are key to the PE60 Series. The platform has been designed from the ground up to accommodate a wide array of valves and control elements allowing the customer to configure the pump to their exact requirements, such as single and four tool manifold options, without the need to implement a "custom" design process.

In addition, standard 'Plug and Play' accessories, such as a Roll Cage and Oil Cooler, are now easily installable by the customer without requiring factory pump modification.

"We wanted to make this pump so that it would be able to meet a variety of tough bolting applications," Lundquist said. "Our customers can use it in many ways while getting the reliability, durability and quality they've come to expect from a Bolting Systems product."

To learn more about the PE60 series, visit Bolting-Systems-PE60 (spxflow.com)

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

