SPX FLOW Deepens Global Mental Health Support with 50+ Trained Ambassadors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As seasonal depression and end-of-year pressures affect many individuals worldwide, SPX FLOW, Inc. is spotlighting the impact of its Mental Health Ambassador (MHA) Program, a global initiative launched in 2023 to support employee well-being across all regions. Voluntary team members become "Ambassadors" after receiving specialized training on how to recognize signs of emotional distress, hold sensitive conversations with professionalism and respond effectively in difficult moments with self-care, well-being resources.

Since launch, the program has grown to include 50+ trained ambassadors worldwide.

"We set out to create a structured, proactive program that empowers employees, reduces stigma and strengthens our commitment to caring for the whole person, not just the work they do," said Nehal Shahin, MHA Lead at SPX FLOW. "Rather than direct them to a pamphlet; we offer a personalized guide to a suite of resources."

As team Ambassadors listen, not counsel, they then suggest professional help resources, with more than 200 team members taking advantage of live sessions to-date.

"True well-being goes beyond the workplace," said Peter Ryan, Chief People Officer & General Counsel at SPX FLOW. "We're committed to supporting each individual's ability to thrive both professionally and personally, and our Mental Health Ambassadors play a vital role in making that care accessible."

Through monthly webinars and mobile app upgrades, MHAs also help connect employees and their families to healthy lifestyle habits and conversations around mental health, extending SPX FLOW's influence beyond the workplace. The company's also established a Global Mental Health Committee to oversee the growing ambassadorship program.

