Bon Appétit Opens Virtual Restaurant in Chicago

Bon Appétit, Delivered brings the brand's most popular dishes from the pages of its magazine, website and Instagram feed to life. All recipes are developed by the brand's famed Test Kitchen editors and are produced in collaboration with LEYE.

"For those times when you just don't want to cook, we're making our favorite things to eat right now available for delivery," said Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief Adam Rapoport. "From Sambal Chicken Skewers to our Garlickiest Fried Rice and so much more, these delicious meals will come fully prepared, right to your door."

The menu is available for lunch and dinner, and offers seasonal ingredients and dishes on a rotational basis. Dishes available now include: Cauliflower Bolognese, Broccoli Caesar Salad, Lemon and Garlic Roasted Chicken Thighs with Warm Honey Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Cider Braised Pork Shoulder with Butternut Squash, and more. The full menu is available here .

"We are thrilled to work with a partner of Bon Appétit's caliber to bring a menu that will excite our diners," said Padma Rao, vice president of special projects at Grubhub. "This concept is a great example of how LEYE and Grubhub are pursuing creative, exclusive concepts to bring more variety to diners."

This is the second delivery-only concept in which LEYE and Grubhub have partnered in the Chicago area, underscoring a shared commitment to deliver creative menus from the brands diners love. Virtual restaurants help chefs, owners and operators more nimbly capitalize on culinary trends and local preferences to receive more orders from Grubhub's leading diner network.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Grubhub to offer some of Bon Appetit's most beloved dishes for delivery in Chicago," said R.J. Melman, president of LEYE. "We look forward to preparing these delicious recipes from one of the food world's most iconic brands in our kitchens for this new virtual restaurant."

Bon Appétit, Delivered is open for delivery Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday between 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. CT. Visit BonAppetitDelivered.com for more details and to confirm delivery availability in your area.

About Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit is where food and culture meet. The award-winning No. 1 food lifestyle brand covers food through the lens of cooking, fashion, travel, technology, design and home. As the leading arbiter of taste, its home-grown talent and tireless dedication to recipe testing separates it from the competition by miles. Bon Appétit has been named to Advertising Age's A-List for eight consecutive years, including Magazine of the Year 2013 and 2017, Brand of the Year 2015, and Digital and Video recognition in 2019, and has been named to Adweek's Hot List every year since 2012, including Hottest Food Magazine in 2013, 2017 and 2018. Bon Appétit has also been nominated for 32 National Magazine Awards in the past six years, including wins in 2014 for General Excellence and Photography, and in 2017 for General Excellence. For more, visit bonappetit.com and follow @bonappetitmag.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 125,000 restaurant partners in over 2,400 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

About Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Based in Chicago, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Inc. (LEYE) is one of the nation's leading independent restaurant groups, owning, managing or licensing more than 130 establishments in Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Nevada, California, Virginia and Washington DC. The restaurants range from the casual style and cuisine of the original restaurant, R.J. Grunts (opened in 1971), to the formal elegance of Michelin-starred Everest. Follow us @LettuceEntertainYou or visit leye.com for more information and a full list of Lettuce restaurants.

