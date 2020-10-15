Bon Secours Health System in Ireland chooses Hyland Healthcare to manage clinical content enterprise-wide

"With a more complete record, our clinicians will have everything they need to make more informed clinical decisions. Tweet this

Beginning in the coming weeks, Bon Secours will work with Hyland Healthcare on a remote implementation strategy to leverage OnBase across the organization. The enterprise-wide strategy will allow the health system to realize the full benefits of Hyland's content services platform to better connect all departments and specialties.

"We are very much looking forward to using OnBase to create an interoperable platform where our existing technology investments can work together to create a comprehensive patient record," said Tony McKeown, chief information officer at Bon Secours Ireland. "With a more complete record that captures structured content from our existing clinical systems and unstructured content from OnBase, our clinicians will have everything they need at their fingertips to make more informed clinical decisions that can improve patient outcomes. Additionally, OnBase will provide us with a toolset for the implementation of data protection and retention controls in keeping with GDPR regulatory requirements."

Bon Secours Health System is internationally accredited by the Joint Commission International Accreditation Standards for Hospital (JCI), the leading organization in the international accreditation of hospitals for quality and patient safety. Bon Secours is renowned for the quality of its service provision coupled with a rich tradition in healthcare.

"By leveraging our enterprise information platform to consolidate unstructured content, Bon Secours is simplifying information access and streamlining clinical workflows for its doctors," says Mark Groesch, director of EMEA sales for Hyland Healthcare. "With the ability to access and view all documentation from a single source, clinicians are better equipped to make more informed medical decisions."

For more information about how hospitals are implementing content services and enterprise imaging solutions from Hyland Healthcare to improve clinical information access and management, visit Hyland.com/Healthcare.

About Hyland Healthcare

Hyland Healthcare provides connected healthcare solutions that harness unstructured content at all corners of the enterprise and link it to core clinical and business applications such as electronic patient records (EPR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Hyland Healthcare offers a full suite of content services and enterprise imaging tools, bringing documents, medical images and other clinically rich data to the healthcare stakeholders that need it most. This comprehensive view of patient information accelerates business processes, streamlines clinical workflows and improves clinical decision making. For more information, visit https://www.hyland.com/en-GB/healthcare.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

