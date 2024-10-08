BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH, ALIGNEDCARDIO AND COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS TO OPEN STATE-OF-THE-ART CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERY CENTER IN HENRICO, VIRGINIA

HENRICO, Va. and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners, Bon Secours Mercy Health and AlignedCardio today announced their plans to open Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center in the Short Pump area of Henrico, Virginia. Scheduled to open in late 2025, the new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) will bring quality, outpatient cardiovascular care to patients across the Greater Richmond area without the need for hospital visits or overnight stays.

"Our physicians are delighted to provide patients with access to advanced cardiovascular care in a safe, convenient and affordable outpatient environment," said Mitesh Amin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of AlignedCardio. "Opening this facility will enable us to enrich the cardiovascular care options available to patients in the Greater Richmond area."

The 8,000-square-foot facility will be located at 12320 West Broad Street in Henrico, adjacent to the Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Center. Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center will offer a range of procedures including diagnostic heart catheterization, coronary interventions, peripheral interventions, and pacemaker and AICD implantations. The partners plan to seek accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

"Patients who need minimally invasive heart or circulatory procedures can expect an excellent experience and successful outcomes at Short Pump Cardiovascular Ambulatory Surgery Center, which will be built right in the heart of western Henrico County," said Mike Lutes, Market President for Bon Secours' Richmond market. "As an organization committed to providing people in need with compassionate and accessible care, we are proud to be part of the team establishing this state-of-the-art facility."

"We are dedicated to placing premium-quality healthcare within reach for as many patients as possible while empowering their doctors to tailor treatment to their needs," said Scott Bergman, Market President for Compass Surgical Partners. "We are pleased to partner with Bon Secours and AlignedCardio to open this extraordinary facility, which will blend the best in customized specialty care with affordability and convenience."

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner. An exclusive partner for premier health systems, Compass has built a nationwide portfolio of ASC joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Compass' experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs. Differentiated by a proven track record of success and an agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 49 hospitals. In 2023, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. In addition to charity care, BSMH invests in programs that address chronic illness, affordable housing, access to healthy food, education and wellness programs, transportation, workforce development and other social determinants of health that directly affect the communities we serve. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/ .

AlignedCardio, a physician-led organization focused on advancing cardiovascular care, is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs. Through a strong emphasis on collaboration and evidence-based practices, AlignedCardio is leading the way in transforming the healthcare system to be more sustainable, especially in the field of cardiovascular health. For more information about AlignedCardio visit www.alignedcardio.com.

