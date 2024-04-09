BON SECOURS MERCY HEALTH AND COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCE GRAND OPENING OF WORLD-CLASS SURGERY CENTER IN GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA

GREENVILLE, S.C. and RALEIGH, N.C., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Surgery Center, a joint venture between Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners (Compass) and local physicians, today announced that it will launch in Greenville, South Carolina, with a grand opening on April 11. The ambulatory surgery center (ASC) will offer same-day orthopedic surgeries, otolaryngology interventions and pain management procedures, offering the region's patients access to world-class care without the need for hospital stays.

Bon Secours St. Francis is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The above image is a RENDERING of Millennium Surgery Center.

Located at 214 Innovation Drive in Greenville, South Carolina, the 20,000-square-foot facility will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on April 11 at 12pm. Surgeons are scheduled to perform their first cases in late April.

Millennium Surgery Center expects to secure accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and certification from Medicare by mid-May.

"We are excited to get to work in this modern, outpatient environment that will blend world-class treatment with safety, affordability and convenience," said Jay Womack, MD, a physician partner at the center. "Our team of physicians looks forward to providing a new option for care that will meet the needs of more patients across the rapidly growing Greenville area."

Millennium Surgery Center will help restore patient mobility with orthopedic procedures including total joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture treatment and interventions for the hands, elbows, feet, ankles and spine. The procedures will be performed using state-of-the-art equipment, including Stryker's® Mako™ Robotic-Arm Assisted System, designed to boost surgical predictability during total hip and total knee replacements. The facility's services will also include a range of head, neck and otolaryngology procedures.

"Traditionally, a majority of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital," said Matt Caldwell, Market President for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. "Millennium Surgery Center will be the first ASC to offer outpatient joint replacements in the Upstate region of South Carolina, allowing it to provide cutting-edge care at a reduced overall cost and with lower copays than hospital care. We're proud that this partnership is facilitating the continued tradition of Bon Secours St. Francis delivering high quality orthopedic care to our patients while also driving advances in the standards of care."

The newly developed facility is the fourth opened thus far through the strategic partnership between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass. In January 2024, the organizations partnered with a team of physicians in Springfield, Ohio, to open Springfield Regional Outpatient Surgery Center, the first ASC in the partnership.

Driven by a shared commitment to improving the well-being of both patients and their physicians by making care more accessible and customizable, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass anticipate opening multiple ASCs in 2024 and beyond.

"Compass is extremely pleased to partner with Bon Secours St. Francis to open Millennium Surgery Center, which will improve quality of life for patients and offer convenience for their physicians by facilitating top-flight tailored care in a comfortable and patient-friendly same-day setting," said Tommy Kline, Market President for Compass. "We are proud to apply our shared commitment to providing unparalleled patient care."

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs. Differentiated by its proven track record of success and its agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

About Bon Secours

Bon Secours St. Francis is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provides care for patients more than 11 million times annually through its network of more than 1,200 care sites, which includes 49 hospitals. In 2023, BSMH provided more than $600 million dollars in community investments across five states, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to health care for our patients in need. Locally, Bon Secours St. Francis provides compassionate medical care to thousands of area residents through Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown and Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside, as well as a network of primary and specialty care practices, and ambulatory care sites across the Greenville region. The mission of Bon Secours St. Francis is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit BonSecours.com.

Media Contacts

Bon Secours St. Francis

Jennifer Robinson

[email protected]

(843) 798-1986

Compass Surgical Partners

Erin Masercola

[email protected]

(919) 593-3805

SOURCE Compass Surgical Partners