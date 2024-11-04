Bond Vet Partners with Coupa to Simplify Clinic Operations and Enhance Pet Care

Coupa's AI-powered platform helps Bond Vet clinics focus on what matters—caring for pets and their families

NEW YORK and FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Vet, known for its innovative approach to veterinary care, has teamed up with Coupa to bring a new level of ease and simplicity to its day-to-day operations. Coupa's AI-driven platform helps Bond Vet clinics manage their supplies and finances in a way that allows veterinary teams to spend more time doing what they love—caring for pets and connecting with their families.

As Bond Vet opens more clinics to meet the growing need for high-quality pet care, keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes becomes even more important. With Coupa's platform, Bond Vet can automate tasks like ordering supplies and managing expenses, so clinic teams can focus on delivering top-notch care without worrying about running out of important medications and other supplies.

Joseph Altobelli, Chief Financial Officer at Bond Vet, highlighted how these changes will benefit both staff and patients: "Our goal is to make sure every pet gets the best care possible. By making our day-to-day tasks easier, we free up more time for our teams to focus on the pets in front of them. Coupa's platform helps us keep track of supplies, so we're always ready, without the hassle of manual work."

For veterinarians and veterinary technicians, Coupa's platform means less time spent on administrative tasks and more time with patients. With simple, real-time ordering, staff can avoid running low on important items and keep everything well-stocked without the stress of constant oversight. This creates a smoother workday and allows the entire team to stay focused on delivering great care.

"Bond Vet is changing the way we think about pet care, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey. Our platform helps their clinics run with less hassle, giving the teams more time and energy to focus on what really matters—caring for pets and their people," said Rich Slipec, Regional President, Americas at Coupa.

This partnership allows Bond Vet to give its clinic teams the support they need to make everyday tasks easier, helping everyone stay on top of things while ensuring the best possible experience for pets and their families.

To learn more about the Coupa platform, visit coupa.com .

To hear more stories from Coupa customers, visit coupa.com/customers .

To learn more about Bond Vet, visit bondvet.com .

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a veterinarian-founded company bringing vet care into the modern world. Bond Vet's innovative clinics elevate vet care for pets and people alike with elegant design, seamless technology and a collaborative culture. That means welcoming, clean spaces for pets and people, with playful amenities; state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical equipment; a mobile app that makes booking and treatment plans a breeze; and convenient access to doctors, with late and weekend hours. Bond Vet prioritizes the team's happiness, growth and development to build more sustainable and fulfilling veterinary careers — better care for providers means better care for pets. And an industry-leading NPS score indicates it's working. Bond Vet's first clinic opened in June 2019 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, with a mission to foster the human-animal bond through better vet care. Today, Bond Vet has 47 locations across New York, New Jersey, Boston, Connecticut, Chicago & the Greater Washington DC area that offer primary and urgent care. bondvet.com

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software