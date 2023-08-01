Bone Cement & Glue Market worth $2,248 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the bone cement and glue industry is poised for significant advancements and growth, driven by emerging technologies and a rising global demand for innovative medical solutions. Manufacturers in this sector are expected to develop more efficient and bio-compatible formulations, enhancing the efficacy of bone adhesives in orthopedic surgeries and dental applications. The adoption of 3D printing technology is likely to revolutionize the production process, enabling personalized and patient-specific implants and prosthetics. Additionally, research in bioactive additives and nanotechnology will pave the way for enhanced bone regeneration properties and reduced complications. With an aging population and increasing cases of musculoskeletal disorders, the bone cement and glue industry is anticipated to play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes and quality of life through cutting-edge materials and techniques.

Bone Cement & Glue Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1,644 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $2,248 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by Growing number of road traffic accidents and rising number of surgical procedures. However, High costs and Product-related complications may challenge the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Bone Cement & Glue Market"

Bone Cement & Glue Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1,644 million Estimated Value by 2028 $2,248 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Loading, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, and RoE), APAC (China, Japan, and the RoAPAC), Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive procedures Key Market Drivers Growing incidences of sports injuries

France in European Bone cement & glue market to witness the highest shares during the forecast period.

The Europe Bone cement & glue market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. France is projected to occupy the highest share during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the high prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions, the growing geriatric population, In addition, France has a well-developed healthcare system with access to advanced medical technologies and treatments. This infrastructure supports the adoption of bone cement and glue products in various orthopedic and dental procedures. Likewsie, France has a skilled workforce of healthcare professionals, including orthopedic surgeons, who are adept at using bone cement and glue products in surgical procedures.

Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers in End user' Bone cement & glue market to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the Bone cement & glue market is segmented into Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Clinics/Physician offices. The Hospitals, & Ambulatory Surgical Centers registered the highest CAGR, increasing orthopedic Surgical Procedures, Hospitals and ASCs are key providers of joint replacement surgeries, such as total hip arthroplasty (THA) and total knee arthroplasty (TKA), moreover Hospitals and ASCs cater to patients of all ages, but the aging population is more likely to require orthopedic surgeries that involve bone cement and glue. As the global population ages, the demand for joint replacement surgeries and other orthopedic procedures is increasing, benefiting the bone cement and glue market.

China dominates the Asia Pacific Bone cement & glue market.

The APAC amniotic products market is segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Apac. In 2022, China accounted for the largest share of the Asian Bone cement & glue market. The large share of China can be attributed to the economic growth in the country, rising incidence of orthopedic cases, significantly high cases of road accidents, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, growth in the geriatric population, and favourable government support.

Bone Cement & Glue Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing incidences of sports injuries

Restraints:

High costs and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new bone cements

Opportunities:

Rising awareness and demand for minimally invasive procedures

Challenges:

Product-related complications

Key Market Players:

The significant players in the Bone cement & glue market are Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson - US), Enovis (US), Heraeus Holding (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland)

Recent Developments:

In 2021, The company Smith & Nephew (UK) acquired the Extremity Orthopedics business of Integra LifeSciences to expand its shoulder, upper, and lower extremities product portfolio.

In 2021, Zimmer Biomet (US) Completed the spinoff of spine and dental businesses into a new public company, ZimVie Inc. ("ZimVie"). The transaction was intended to benefit its stockholders by enhancing the focus of both Zimmer Biomet and ZimVie to meet the needs of patients and customers.

Bone Cement & Glue Market Advantages:

Enhanced Surgical Outcomes: Bone cement and glue products provide strong and stable fixation in orthopedic surgeries, improving the chances of successful joint replacements and fracture repairs. These materials help in bonding implants to bone surfaces securely, reducing the risk of implant loosening or failure.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: The use of bone cement and glue allows for less invasive surgical techniques, as they eliminate the need for extensive hardware and screws. This leads to smaller incisions, reduced tissue damage, and faster patient recovery times.

Bone Support and Stability: These materials not only serve as adhesives but also provide structural support to weakened or damaged bones. They can help fill voids and gaps in bone structures, aiding in fracture stabilization and enhancing bone healing.

Bio-compatibility and Biodegradability: Advanced bone cements and glues are designed to be bio-compatible with the body's tissues, reducing the risk of adverse reactions or rejection. Additionally, some products are biodegradable, gradually breaking down over time as the natural bone regenerates and integrates with the material.

Versatility in Applications: Bone cement and glue products find applications in various medical specialties, including orthopedics, traumatology, neurosurgery, and dentistry. Their versatility allows healthcare professionals to address a wide range of bone-related issues effectively.

Customization and 3D Printing: Advancements in technology enable the customization of bone cement and glue products, providing tailored solutions for individual patients. 3D printing allows for patient-specific implants and prosthetics, enhancing surgical precision and patient satisfaction.

Cost-Effectiveness: Bone cement and glue can lead to cost savings in healthcare systems by reducing the need for more extensive and expensive surgical procedures, hospital stays, and long-term rehabilitation.

Faster Operating Room Procedures: The ease of use and quick setting times of bone cement and glue enable faster surgeries, leading to reduced operating room time and increased efficiency for healthcare providers.

Addressing Osteoporotic Fractures: With an aging population, osteoporosis-related fractures are becoming more prevalent. Bone cement and glue offer effective solutions for stabilizing and reinforcing weakened bones, improving the quality of life for elderly patients.

Overall, the advantages of bone cement and glue in the medical field highlight their essential role in promoting better patient outcomes, enabling advanced surgical techniques, and addressing various bone-related conditions with enhanced precision and effectiveness.

