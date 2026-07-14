ZeroEyes Announces $10M Investment in AI R&D and Plans to Hire 100+ Philadelphia-Area Veterans Over Next Two Years

Investment will Fuel Expansion and Accelerate Development of the Company's Comprehensive Security Platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced a planned $10 million U.S. investment in AI/ML research and development. This includes a commitment to hiring over 100 veterans in Southeastern Pennsylvania over the next 24 months to fill the roles of Technical Program Managers (AI), MLOps Engineers, and AI Solutions Specialists. The company made the announcement at Senator Dave McCormick's 2026 Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, being held today and tomorrow at Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

The investment will fund additional expansion, including:

The company's state-of-the-art, 3,000 sq. ft. experimental AI technology lab that gives ZeroEyes the ability to generate unparalleled data, perform live demos, and test its AI weapons detection models and hardware in any environment

The Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only in-house operations hub staffed primarily by military and law enforcement veterans, including former special forces personnel

Small drone technology capabilities, including 3D environment mapping, threat detection (ZeroEyes Aerial Detection [ZAD] Kit), and active shooter disorientation (Drones/Robots for Active Shooter Deterrence [DRASD])

Over the past few months, ZeroEyes has expanded its platform beyond firearm detection to deliver a broader, more intelligent approach to safety. New analytics capabilities including knife detection and real-time threat geolocation, as well as additional security offerings, mark a significant step toward unifying acute threat detection with everyday safety operations. The new capabilities reflect ZeroEyes' goal to become a single, trusted platform organizations will use to secure, detect, and respond to a wide range of critical security events. These continued investments showcase the company's commitment to further developing a comprehensive security platform that integrates preparedness, operational awareness, and investigative insights.

"This investment marks a critical milestone in our evolution into a unified threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with a single, trusted ecosystem for threat response," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are excited to accelerate our technology roadmap while deepening our commitment to the veteran community within our home of Southeastern Pennsylvania."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes