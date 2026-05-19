A new campaign that captures the spirit of summer in the city through lightweight linen staples

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bonobos launches Cooler in Linen, a new campaign starring entrepreneur, bestselling author, and reality TV personality Carl Radke alongside castmate, entrepreneur, and longtime Bonobos model, Ben Waddell. Set against the backdrop of a New York summer, the campaign spotlights Bonobos' Summer 2026 linen collection through the lens of effortless warm-weather style.

Bonobos Launches Cooler in Linen Starring Carl Radke and Ben Waddell

Crafted to highlight the brand's modern approach to summer dressing, the campaign features Carl Radke and Ben Waddell on a hot summer day at Carl's non-alcoholic bar and café, Soft Bar. Designed for life on the go, Bonobos' linen delivers lightweight comfort, versatility, and polish that can take you from day to night. With an energetic yet refined point of view, the campaign captures the ease of dressing for real summer moments.

"For my summer style, I look for pieces that are easy, fun, and make me feel good," said Carl Radke. "Bonobos' linen collection offers so many options that do exactly that. They're lightweight and versatile for whatever the day turns into."

At the center of the campaign is Bonobos' linen offering, featuring breathable, easy-to-wear pieces designed to move seamlessly from day to night all summer long.

"Having worked with Bonobos over the years, I've always liked how the brand makes me feel put together without trying too hard," said Ben Waddell. "This collection really captures that easy summer mindset."

Throughout the campaign, Radke and Waddell are featured in a range of styles that reflect the collection's relaxed sophistication, including the new Coastal Linen Blazer and Pants, Jetsetter Linen Suit, Hudson Linen Cotton Sweater Polo, Montauk Blazer, and new colorways of the brand's beloved Everyday Linen Shirt.

"Our goal was to make summer dressing feel effortless," said Jesse Alpern, Vice President of Design at Bonobos. "By focusing on the right fabrics, silhouettes, and finishing details, we created a linen assortment that feels elevated, seasonal, and distinctly Bonobos."

The full collection is available now on Bonobos.com and in select retail locations, with the campaign rolling out across digital, social, email, and additional brand channels.

About Bonobos

Bonobos began in 2007 as a men's clothing brand known for pioneering the digitally-native vertical brand movement by offering exceptional-fitting menswear and a personalized approach to service. Bonobos ushered in the innovative offline concept, launching Bonobos Guideshops, e-commerce stores that deliver personalized, one-to-one service to those wanting to experience the brand in person. To date, Bonobos has 48 Guideshop locations across the U.S. and has expanded distribution partnerships in Nordstrom stores as well as their online storefronts.

For more information visit Bonobos.com and follow @bonobos on social media.

SOURCE Bonobos