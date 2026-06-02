Bonobos Launches Cooler in Linen: The Sweat Stakes Starring The Basement Yard Podcast Hosts Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez

A new comedic campaign brings Bonobos' Summer 2026 linen collection through the lens of friendship, competition, and surviving the heat in style

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bonobos debuts The Sweat Stakes, the latest chapter in the brand's Summer 2026 Cooler in Linen campaign series starring comedians and award-winning hosts of The Basement Yard podcast, Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez. Expanding on Bonobos' ongoing partnership with the duo, the social-first campaign taps into their signature humor to spotlight the brand's linen collection as the ultimate solution for summer dressing in the heat.

Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez star in Bonobos' The Sweat Stakes, showcasing the brand's Summer 2026 linen collection.

Set at an outdoor beer garden during peak summer temperatures, The Sweat Stakes follows Joe and Frank as a casual hang turns into a playful, Western-inspired standoff over one high-stakes question: who will sweat first – and buy the next round. Through quick banter and the duo's effortless dynamic, the campaign highlights Bonobos' linen assortment as the go-to uniform for easygoing summer days.

"My summer style is all about pieces that look good while keeping me cool and comfortable," said Joe Santagato. "Bonobos' linen is lightweight and easy to wear whether you're hanging outside all day or heading out for the night."

"For me, the best summer clothes are the ones that are easy to throw on but still feel put together," said Frank Alvarez. "These pieces make it easy to look good even in the heat."

At the center of the campaign is Bonobos' Summer 2026 linen collection, featuring breathable, warm-weather staples designed for effortless summer dressing. Throughout the campaign, Santagato wears the Hudson Linen Sweater Polo and Primo Chino while Alvarez is seen in the Montauk Linen Short Sleeve Shirt and Coastal Linen 5-Pocket Pant.

"With this campaign, we wanted to showcase linen in a way that felt entertaining, relatable, and rooted in real summer experiences," said Joe Berean, Chief Marketing Officer of Bonobos. "After working with Joe and Frank last year, we knew they were the perfect duo to bring this campaign to life through humor and authenticity."

The full collection is available now at Bonobos.com and in select retail locations, with The Sweat Stakes rolling out across digital, social, email, and additional brand channels throughout the summer. To further bring the Cooler in Linen campaign to life, Bonobos will host an intimate Montauk activation this month centered around the brand's Summer 2026 linen collection.

About Bonobos

Bonobos began in 2007 as a men's clothing brand known for pioneering the digitally-native vertical brand movement by offering exceptional-fitting menswear and a personalized approach to service. Bonobos ushered in the innovative offline concept, launching Bonobos Guideshops, e-commerce stores that deliver personalized, one-to-one service to those wanting to experience the brand in person. To date, Bonobos has 48 Guideshop locations across the U.S. and has expanded distribution partnerships in Nordstrom stores as well as their online storefronts.

For more information visit Bonobos.com and follow @bonobos on social media.

SOURCE Bonobos