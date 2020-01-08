Bonus offer total worth up to $1,250 now live on TradeUP

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A promotion for customers who open and fund an account is now live on TradeUP, a newly launched commission-free stock trading app.

The promotion, named 'TradeUP's Smash', offers each individual client up to two opportunities to win free stocks. During this promotion, which runs from Jan 6, 2020 to March 31, 2020, qualifying clients who open an account with TradeUP will receive a share of free stock (cash equivalent) valued between $2.5 to $250. Clients who make an initial deposit of $100 or more will earn a second chance to claim a free stock (cash equivalent) valued between $8 to $1,000. It is also noted on the promotion page that a cash bonus of $50 will be given to clients who make an initial deposit of $3,000 or more.

TradeUP, which was officially launched on Jan. 3, 2020, provides both novices and professionals a secure, fast and cost-efficient avenue to invest in US stocks, ETFs and options.

Led by fintech startups, online brokerages including many industry giants started to slash trading fees to zero in 2019. While price is no longer a selling point to win over customers, technology becomes the next battle line for online brokers to stay competitive in a crowded market.

"We take pride in our proprietary technology. TradeUP's efficient and stable mobile solutions allow it to offer a smooth experience for customers from account opening to trading right from the palm of your hand," said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP. According to Song, TradeUP gets updated every two weeks to ensure it meets customers' evolving needs.

In addition to constantly improving technology infrastructure, TradeUP is also designed with intuitive user interfaces and comprehensive functionalities to remove any impediments in the trading process.

"The move to cut trading fees has sparked some concerns in the industry about whether zero commissions may lead to reduced or downgraded services. However, TradeUP adopts a customer-centric operating model with the help of technological advances," Song added.

Functions such as real-time data, in-depth analytics, AI-driven screeners, paper trading and more advanced trading tools are all available in TradeUP, empowering customers to make more informed decisions anywhere, anytime. Moreover, TradeUP offers access to stock market data in Hong Kong for US investors to expand and diversify investment portfolio, seizing global opportunities.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play is completely free.

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risk to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download TradeUP APP in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

