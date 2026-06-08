BoodleBox Brings 100-Campus AI Implementation Insights to the Teaching and Learning with AI Conference

With 10 sessions across two days, BoodleBox and its faculty partners will show higher education what responsible, outcomes-driven AI integration actually looks like

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox, the collaborative AI workspace built for teaching, learning, and working, is heading to the 4th Annual Teaching and Learning with AI Conference, hosted by the University of Central Florida's Karen L. Smith Faculty Center for Teaching and Learning. The conference takes place June 11-13, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida.

BoodleBox Booth

BoodleBox will command the largest booth footprint on the expo floor, kick off the event with a speaking opportunity at the start of the Keynote, and anchor two dedicated breakout sessions across the conference agenda.

Even more noteworthy is the community showing up with them: 10 sessions spanning both conference days will feature BoodleBox faculty partners sharing real, practitioner-driven insights on AI pedagogy, curriculum transformation, hands-on implementation, and institutional scaling.

"The gap between AI adoption and actual student outcomes is where too many institutions are getting stuck right now," said France Hoang, Founder and CEO of BoodleBox. "This conference is where the practitioners closing that gap come to share what they've learned, and we're proud to be in the room with them. We're not just another AI platform. We're a partner to the faculty and institutions doing the hard work of making AI integration meaningful, safe, and built around student learning."

The results BoodleBox partner institutions are achieving are worth paying attention to. Institutions using BoodleBox have seen an 83% improvement in student prompting skills, 0% unethical AI usage, 87% student preference over other AI platforms, and a 95%+ reduction in environmental impact compared to otherAI solutions serving higher education.

Conference Highlights:

Keynote Stage Address – France Hoang will open the Keynote with a five-minute address to kick off the conference.

– France Hoang will open the Keynote with a five-minute address to kick off the conference. Live Demos – BoodleBox will host live platform demonstrations from the largest booth on the expo floor.

– BoodleBox will host live platform demonstrations from the largest booth on the expo floor. Happy Hour (Thursday, June 11, 3:45 PM ET) – BoodleBox is sponsoring the evening's networking reception, bringing educators and partners together to extend the day's conversations into the evening.

BoodleBox-Led Sessions:

From Traditional to AI-Native: Adapting Curriculum for the BoodleBox AI-Enabled Classroom

Friday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. | France Hoang, BoodleBox CEO

Friday, June 12, 11:00 a.m. | France Hoang, BoodleBox CEO What 100 Partners Taught Us: Lessons Learned from Launching BoodleBox at 100 Campuses

Friday, June 12, 3:00 p.m. | France Hoang, BoodleBox CEO

Partner Sessions Featuring BoodleBox:

Thursday, June 11

1:00 p.m. – Don't Build Agents, Build Skills: Teaching Foundation-Level AI Competencies for All Instructors | Tatiana Rudchenko, Meredith Lancaster

1:40 p.m. – A "Human-in-the-Loop" Framework for AI-Generated Cases | Glori Hinck, Lesley Scibora

1:40 p.m. – Building, Rebuilding, and Scaling Student Badges for AI Skills | Anna Haney-Withrow

2:20 p.m. – Building Your AI Agent Assistant: A Hands-On Workshop Using BoodleBox and Jotform | Abby Bell

3:40 p.m. – Well-Being as a Lever for AI Fluency: A Professional Learning Community Model for Faculty Professional Development | J Kasi Jackson, Zach Kinzler

3:40 p.m. – Well-Being as a Lever for AI Fluency: A Professional Learning Community Model for Faculty Professional Development | J Kasi Jackson, Zach Kinzler

Friday, June 12

10:20 a.m. – Beyond the Prompt: Integrating AI for Experiential Learning and Professional Readiness | Allison Muise, Kate Nessen

10:20 a.m. – Bridging Tradition and Innovation: Faculty Use of BoodleBox to Enhance Teaching and Learning in Health Sciences | Vincent Wiggins

11:00 a.m. – Human Centered AI: Collaborative Models for Deep Learning in Higher Education | Justin Lonsbury, Meredith Lancaster, Marta Galindo

3:00 p.m. – Roleplaying with AI Bots | Aaron Crowell

Together, these sessions reflect BoodleBox's expanding reach across higher education, from health sciences and experiential learning to faculty professional development and student credentialing. The breadth of the programming is itself a signal: responsible AI integration is no longer a theoretical exercise for BoodleBox's partner institutions. It is happening in classrooms, at scale, and with measurable results.

To learn more about BoodleBox and its work with higher education institutions, visit boodlebox.ai.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the collaborative AI workspace built for the environments where real teaching, learning and working happen, from higher education to the modern workplace. Serving educators, students and teams across more than 1,300 colleges and universities, BoodleBox empowers people to work responsibly with generative AI through private, secure and affordable access to leading AI models. Purpose-built for education and enterprise from day one, BoodleBox helps institutions and organizations build actual intelligence, together.

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SOURCE BoodleBox