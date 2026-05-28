BoodleBox Named EdTech Start-Up of the Year at Inaugural ETIH Innovation Awards 2026, Also Highly Commended in Two Additional Categories

Collaborative AI workspace recognized for innovation, impact, and vision across higher education and the broader learning ecosystem

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox, the collaborative AI workspace built for teaching, learning and working, today announced it has been named EdTech Start-Up of the Year at the inaugural EdTech Innovation Hub (ETIH) Innovation Awards 2026. The company was also recognized as Highly Commended in two additional categories: Best AI-Powered EdTech Solution and the Higher Education Innovation Award.

"Educators and students have been telling us since day one that AI in education needs to be transparent, collaborative and purpose-built for learning, that's what human-led AI actually looks like in practice. That has been our North Star," said France Hoang, Founder and CEO of BoodleBox. "Being named by EdTech Innovation Hub as EdTech Start-Up of the Year in such a strong, growing field is a tremendous honor and it affirms that what we're building is genuinely moving the needle for institutions and learners alike."

The ETIH Innovation Awards received more than 140 entries from companies, institutions and organizations across the UK, the Americas and wider international markets. Entries were reviewed by an independent judging panel with expertise spanning education, technology, AI, school leadership, workforce development and digital transformation. Judges assessed submissions on innovation, evidence of impact, adoption, scalability and the extent to which each solution addresses real challenges in teaching, learning, skills development and institutional change.

The EdTech Start-Up of the Year award recognizes high-potential start-ups demonstrating early traction, a clear vision and strong positioning for long-term success. BoodleBox's recognition across three award categories underscores the platform's growing impact as institutions seek responsible, scalable AI solutions created specifically for education.

A Year of Momentum

The ETIH recognition caps a period of significant momentum for BoodleBox. The company recently integrated NVIDIA's Nemotron, a family of models developed for enterprise and educational AI applications, deepening the platform's ability to deliver responsible, high-performance AI at institutional scale. BoodleBox has also raised $5 million in seed funding to accelerate growth across higher education and the workforce.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the collaborative AI workspace built for the environments where real teaching, learning and working happen, from higher education to the modern workplace. Serving educators, students and teams across more than 1,300 colleges and universities, BoodleBox empowers people to work responsibly with generative AI through private, secure and affordable access to leading AI models. Purpose-built for education and enterprise from day one, BoodleBox helps institutions and organizations build actual intelligence, together.

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SOURCE BoodleBox