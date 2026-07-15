BoodleBox Founder and CEO France Hoang Testifies Before U.S. House Committee on Small Business

Congressional testimony reinforces BoodleBox's leadership in readiness-first, collaborative AI for education, workforce and small business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox, the collaborative AI workspace where humans lead and AI scales impact, today announced that Founder and CEO France Hoang testified on July 14 before the U.S. House Committee on Small Business during the Committee's hearing, AI on Main Street: How AI Is Shaping the Future of Small Business, sharing recommendations on how policymakers can help small businesses use AI well.

BoodleBox works with more than 120,000 educators, students, and professionals across more than 1,300 schools and enterprises, giving Hoang a direct view of what small businesses and institutions need to put AI to work. That perspective shaped a message centered on human judgment, collaboration, and responsible governance rather than unchecked automation — the same principles behind the platform's privacy-by-design standard, which has made BoodleBox one of the few AI platforms approved by the U.S. House of Representatives' Chief Administrative Officer for use by congressional staff.

When introducing his testimony, Hoang shared how a childhood evacuation from Vietnam in 1975 set the course for his career, through West Point, U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan, and, later, founding several successful businesses, including BoodleBox. "When this Committee talks about small business, I have lived that journey," said Hoang.

In response to a question about AI readiness from Rep. Derek Tran, Hoang explained: "We tend to think of AI like a faster car. Let's just do whatever we're doing today and just do it faster and better with AI tools. … I would argue the key to AI adoption … is to rethink the roads, to ask ourselves where we want to go."

During his testimony, Hoang left the Committee with three specific requests. "First, fund the roads, not just the cars," Hoang said, urging Congress to back Small Business Development Centers with real training and support. "Second, protect small-business data, so no owner fears that using AI means giving their work away." Third, he cautioned lawmakers to ensure new rules don't disadvantage small businesses: "Take care that the rules, meant to do good, do not wall out the small. Compliance that only the giants can afford will hand this technology to big companies and lock out those who need it most."

The full written testimony submitted to the House Committee on Small Business is available here and the archived footage of the hearing live feed can be viewed here.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the collaborative AI workspace for teaching, learning, and work — providing more than 120,000 educators, students, and professionals across 1,300+ schools and enterprises with private, secure, and affordable access to every major AI model. From classrooms to companies, BoodleBox enables teams to build collaborative intelligence. Learn more at boodlebox.ai.

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