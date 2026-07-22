BoodleBox Turns Its Rebrand Into Statement on Responsible AI

New brand identity introduces Collaborative Intelligence, the company's core belief that human discernment belongs at the center of AI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BoodleBox, the collaborative AI workspace for teaching, learning, and work, today announced a new brand identity that reflects a sharper public stance: for educators, students, and professionals alike, AI should amplify human output, not replace it.

"AI hands everyone a faster car, but almost no one is building better roads," said France Hoang, Founder and CEO of BoodleBox. "Too much of the AI conversation has been about producing faster answers, not better thinking. These concerns shouldn't be on the fringe of the AI discussion, they should be guiding it. This rebrand puts our full weight behind that philosophy."

As a company built around thoughtful AI use, BoodleBox hears from students, educators and workplace leaders navigating AI misuse, overuse and confusion. Faculty are working to maintain rigor in an age of automatic generation; students are questioning how much AI to use, if any at all, and employers are wondering how their teams can work with AI without losing originality or accountability.

BoodleBox has held this stance from its founding, built around the human work of defining problems, applying context, and collaborating with others — what the company calls Collaborative Intelligence: human discernment amplified by AI at scale, not replaced by it. The conversations about AI are reaching a critical mass. Impacts of misuse that once seemed hypothetical are now being felt at schools, workplaces, and beyond.

At its core, BoodleBox is a workspace for collaborative AI use. By facilitating group work between multiple people and multiple AI models within a single, shared context, BoodleBox makes AI use more transparent, participatory, and accountable. The platform helps students and workers harness AI output without losing the skills most crucial to success in the age of AI: problem framing, research and evaluation, communication, and collaboration.

The new visual branding also reflects BoodleBox's broader mission across higher education, workforce, and individual users. Launching alongside a redesigned website, the updated identity reinforces the company's larger argument: the future does not belong to organizations that simply generate more content, but to those that build better judgment around it.

With this launch, BoodleBox is making its position plain: AI should compound human thinking, not substitute for it. The market does not need more AI that encourages speed without scrutiny. It needs tools and processes that champion responsible AI use, frees people from tedious legwork, and make room for the creativity, strategic thinking and collaboration that only people can bring.

To see the refreshed website and to learn more about BoodleBox's philosophy, visit https://boodlebox.ai/blog/manifesto?utm_source=website&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_campaign=all_thoughtleadership_awareness&utm_content=press_release.

About BoodleBox

BoodleBox is the collaborative AI workspace for teaching, learning, and work — providing more than 120,000 educators, students and professionals across 1,300+ schools and enterprises with private, secure, and affordable access to every major AI model. From classrooms to companies, BoodleBox enables teams to build intelligence — together. Learn more at boodlebox.ai.

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SOURCE BoodleBox