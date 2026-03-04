Juvenile Fiction Blends Action, Adventure, and History With a Powerful Lesson in Religious Beliefs

Xulon Press presents juvenile fiction, one family's story about the repercussions of religious beliefs, loss, and hope while rebuilding a new life. Ideal for early readers, teens, and young adults.

GREENVILLE, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sharon Starline provides young readers with an adventurous fictional story filled with spiritual inspiration in New Beginnings ($22.49, paperback, 9798868529238; $7.99, e-book, 9798868529245).

NEW BEGINNINGS

Starline's juvenile fiction follows the story of one family's journey when forced to leave their home because of religious repercussions. This family of eight fled because their religious beliefs were different from the wife's family. Sadly, the parents and oldest son are killed early in their travels by a flood. The remaining siblings must continue travelling to their new home and build a new life. Through trying times, the children persevere together along with some much-needed help from new friends in their new town. Not only do the townspeople grow to love the children, but Indians near their home also become part of their family and provide added protection against some very bad people. Most importantly the children look to God for the ultimate support and remember the powerful teachings learned early on from their late parents.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Starline said, "Love for positive life even through hard times."

Sharon Starline is a retired nurse and a cancer survivor, currently living in Greenville, Ohio. She was raised in a home of loving parents who encouraged her to do her best. Starline watched her mother write stories throughout her life, and that instigated her own love for writing. Starline started writing while going through cancer treatments and spending time in a nursing home. She is now out and living on her own. Starline began attending church services again because she felt God was trying to tell her something. Starline enjoys knitting, reading, and spending time with friends, family and church members.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. New Beginnings is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press