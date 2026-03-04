Insightful Perspective Demonstrates the Importance of Bridging the Gap Between Spiritual and Professional Life

Xulon Press presents a practical Christian teaching for all professionals that are daily navigating work success, stress and spiritual hunger.

DELAND, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sean Gibson provides a thought-provoking guide for all Christians outlining how the workplace can be a rewarding space for discipleship and spiritual growth in The Holy Spirit at Work: Partnering with the Holy Spirit in Your Daily Work and Career ($24.49, paperback, 9798868530302; $8.99, e-book, 9798868530319).

The Holy Spirit at Work - Partnering with the Holy Spirit in Your Daily Work and Career

Gibson, a marketplace leader and author, explores the question, "What if the Holy Spirit was never meant to stay in the church but to walk with you into work every day?" In doing so, he challenges believers to rediscover the Holy Spirit as an active partner at work and in other high-pressure environments, not just at Sunday services. Through Scripture, personal testimony, and real-world experience, Gibson reveals how partnering with the fruit of the Spirit can influence decisions, character, leadership and purpose. Readers will discover how faith, obedience and spiritual maturity can directly shape professional lives. It's a practical yet authoritative guide for Christians who desire to work unto the Lord, grow in Christlikeness, and live out their faith with integrity.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gibson said, "Even after giving my life to Christ and serving in ministry, a season of brokenness revealed that I had been grieving the Holy Spirit. In a moment of loving confrontation, I realized I needed to set aside assumptions formed by past church experiences and rediscover the Holy Spirit through the truth and power of Scripture. What I discovered changed everything. The Holy Spirit is not only present in church activities but is an active partner in the practical responsibilities and decisions of everyday life—including our work. By intentionally inviting Him into my professional walk, I grew closer to God, matured in Christlikeness, and began to understand what it truly means to 'work unto the Lord.'"

Sean Gibson is a leader, minister, and corporate professional with over 20 years in the surgical device industry. As Founder and CEO of Christ Worker Ministries, he integrates spiritual insight with practical strategies to help Christians unite faith and work. After introducing 12 groundbreaking surgical technologies, Gibson answered a deeper call to guide believers through workplace challenges. Since 2020, his ministry has become a global movement empowering professionals to experience God's presence in their careers. Through podcasts, books and teaching, Gibson inspires Christians to balance ambition with faith and pursue purposeful work led by God's Spirit. He is also the author of Your Next Big Step: The Complete Manual for Christian Parents and Students Preparing for College. Gibson and his wife, Carla, along with their three children enjoy kayaking the waterways throughout Florida and spending time in Cape Cod. To learn more about the author, his book, and his ministry visit www.christworker.org.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Holy Spirit at Work: Partnering with the Holy Spirit in Your Daily Work and Career is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Website: www.TheHolySpiritatWork.org

