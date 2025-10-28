Let's Tell The Stories Of The Men And Women Who Protect The Public

Xulon Press presents stories that show support for law enforcement.

HARVEY, La., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author RAMA shares a collection of law enforcement short stories in Hunting Blue: The Hatred Continues ($13.49, paperback, 9798868526336; $5.99, e-book, 9798868526343).

In a very heavily-charged political environment, local law enforcement is very heavily scrutinized and endlessly criticized. RAMA offers various short stories (some true, others not) that highlight the average Americans who have gone out of their way to support the blue and those who serve every day to protect us all.

Hunting Blue - The Hatred Continues

"The law enforcement men and women of our country deserve respect and cooperation. For too long, many in America have been more concerned about the criminal element than the folks who daily seek our safety," said RAMA.

RAMA grew up on a farm in Missouri and attended two one-room schools: one parochial, one public. He spent 45 years in Christian education teaching and administration, and earned degrees from Concordia University, Nebraska and Florida Atlantic University. He began writing after retirement, and Hunting Blue will be his 12th published book. RAMA lost his wife to breast cancer in 2010. Together they had 3 children, 8 grandkids, and 5 great-grands.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hunting Blue: The Hatred Continues is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

