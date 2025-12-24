Book a car, Back a cause: Zoomcar and Namma Kutumb launch 'Good Fleet'

Guests can book select Namma Kutumb vehicles on Zoomcar in Bengaluru. Namma Kutumb will use the income from these bookings to support its education and skilling programs for orphan and underprivileged youth.

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, India's leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, today announced the launch of Good Fleet — a purpose-led initiative aimed at creating social impact through everyday mobility. Under Good Fleet, vehicles operated by Namma Kutumb (NEOMBS Foundation Initiative) will be discoverable and bookable on the Zoomcar marketplace in Bengaluru, enabling guests to support a social cause while on the move.

Through Good Fleet, guests can book select Namma Kutumb vehicles via the Zoomcar app/website, just like any other listing on the platform. Namma Kutumb has stated that net proceeds from bookings of its vehicles are intended to support its education and skilling programs for orphan and underprivileged youth, beginning with programs in Karnataka.

Zoomcar's role in Good Fleet is focused on providing the marketplace technology and facilitating bookings, including standard platform workflows such as listing, discovery, booking flow, and customer support. Zoomcar is contributing to the cause by reducing its standard marketplace commission and retaining a smaller portion of booking transactions, enabling a greater share of proceeds to support Namma Kutumb's mission. Zoomcar does not operate the Foundation's programs, does not receive or handle charitable donations, and does not provide tax or donation receipts. Any program execution, beneficiary selection, and utilization of proceeds is independently managed by Namma Kutumb / NEOMBS Foundation.

Namma Kutumb is run by the NEOMBS Foundation and focuses on making education and tech-enabled learning accessible to orphans and underprivileged learners. Its programs include Education Plus (academic support for students in classes 4–10), a developing tech learning platform, and Skill Pro diploma-style programs aimed at employability and practical career skills.

As per Namma Kutumb's published impact metrics, the initiative has supported 114+ orphans under its Education Plus program, delivered 1850+ hours of educational classes, and supported 340+ underprivileged lives through its educational programs.

Anirudh Lamba, Head of Marketing - Zoomcar, said, "Zoomcar's mission is to unlock access through a trusted marketplace. With Good Fleet, we're enabling a set of Namma Kutumb-operated vehicles to be booked on Zoomcar, giving guests a seamless self-drive experience while Namma Kutumb continues its work in education and skilling. Our role is strictly that of a marketplace platform facilitating bookings."

Sagar Prakash, Founder, NEOMBS Foundation (Namma Kutumb), said, "Through Namma Kutumb, we work to help orphan and underprivileged learners build stronger futures through education and job-relevant skills. Good Fleet helps us create an additional channel to drive vehicle utilization while supporting our broader mission."

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar is India's leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, connecting guests who want access to a car with car owners and fleet partners who want to earn from their vehicles.

About Namma Kutumb (NEOMBS Foundation Initiative)

Namma Kutumb is a Karnataka-based initiative run by the NEOMBS Foundation, focused on providing high-quality education and training to orphan and underprivileged learners, leveraging technology and blended learning approaches.

